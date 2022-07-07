Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Key Players ChargePoint Holdings, Shell Recharge Solutions, Enel X Italia & Others

Jul 07, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Charger Type (Level 2 and Level 1), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
The seamless integration of electric vehicles and energy storage systems is a priority for EV automakers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As a result, the desire for peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging is projected to rise. Furthermore, governments all over the world are working on providing sufficient space for electric vehicle supercharger networks to be installed in residential areas.
Allowing consumers to rent out chargers to the public for a fee can greatly expand the number of charging stations available. P2P networking can make charging points available internationally with little to no expenditure, just by exploiting existing infrastructure that is expected to otherwise remain idle. As a result, range anxiety will be reduced, and EV adoption will increase.
This strategy may also provide an additional market edge to new EV manufacturers, as the accessibility of commercial charging point's particular to car manufacturers, such as Tesla, is a considerable advantage major manufacturers enjoy due to existing infrastructure investments. New entrants to the market, like Byton, may benefit from the existence of private charging infrastructure.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Application
- Residential
- Apartments
- Private Homes
- Commercial
- Destination Charging Station
- Fleet Charging Station
- Workplace Charging Station
- Others
By Charger Type
- Level 2
- Level 1
By Country
Key Market Players
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.)
- Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)
- EVBox (Engie SA)
- EVmeter LTD.
- Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc)
- Innogy SE (E. ON SE)
- Power Hero, Inc.
- Webasto Group
