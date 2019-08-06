Europe Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This offering is a bundled offering, combining 15 countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom).



According to this research, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Europe increased at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.1%, increasing from US$ 287.9 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 438.2 billion by 2023.



Each country report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid card market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. With over 150 KPIs at country level, each report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card market dynamics.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry in Europe .

. Open loop and closed loop: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee / partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee / partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through the Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Included in the Report

Europe Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Europe Business & administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Europe Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Europe Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Europe Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Europe Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Europe Employee / partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Europe Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Europe General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked / unbanked).

Europe Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Europe Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Europe Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Europe Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Europe Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Europe Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Europe Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

