Europe Railway Connectors Market to 2026 - by Connector Type, Size, Platform and Country

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Connector Type (Broad Level Connectors/PCB Connectors, Power Connectors, RF/HF Coaxial Connectors, Others), By Size , By Platform , By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The european railway connectors market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 5% during the forecast period. The Europe railway connectors market is driven by the growing tourism industry in the region. Further ongoing technological advancements such as the adoption of driverless trains by several countries in the region is further expected to propel the market during forecast period.

The Europe railway connectors market is segmented based on connector type, size, platform, application, company and country. Based on size, the market can be bifurcated into connectors body and backshell. The connectors body segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the various benefits offered by it such as easy customization with standard modules and space saving. Based on platform, the market can be divided into rolling stock and signaling/infrastructure. The rolling stock segment holds a significant market share since it is more efficient than any other available platform and is also cost-effective.

Major players operating in the Europe railway connectors market include TE Connectivity, Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, ITT, Smiths Interconnect, Fischer Connectors, Esterline Technologies, Schaltbau, Sichuan Yonggui Science and Technology, TT Electronics and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, in September 2019, TE Connectivity launched new 124 position Sliver internal I/O connectors and cable assemblies, which provide a high-density solution that enables up to x20 signal transmission lanes, or 40 differential pairs.

