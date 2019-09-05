Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2019-2023: Opportunities in Population Health Management, Digital Therapeutics, Telemedicine, AI
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Europe, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The focus of this report is on clinical-grade remote patient monitoring (RPM). RPM is a digital solution that involves the secure transmission of medical data collected on devices, via information and communication technologies, through text, sound, images or other forms needed for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of patients.
Health systems in Europe are facing several challenges, including the growing incidence of chronic diseases and an aging population. Healthcare costs are rising as a result. In addition, healthcare personnel are being over-utilized. The chronic disease burden is creating unprecedented stress on primary care because patients are coming into clinics more often than in the past. There are also issues with patients' adherence to treatment protocols and medications. Aging populations are adding to the chronic disease burden and also increasing the strain on emergency care centers and assisted living centers.
In addition to these two consumer segments, there is a third end-use segment for RPM, called transitional care patients, which encompasses high-risk patients who are shifting from high-dependency settings such as the intensive care unit (ICU) to wards and to homes. These patients need to be monitored continuously, but a low nurse to patient ratio makes it difficult to continuously monitor them.
In order to tackle the burden of these three consumer segments, health systems are looking at radically transforming their healthcare service delivery and approaches by using digital tools such as RPM and other forms of telehealth. RPM is an enabler that supports the shifting of the center of care from the hospital to the home. This reduces the pressure on primary and secondary care units. While the benefits of RPM are clear, certain deterrents slow the uptake of these solutions.
These are the lack of clear reimbursement policies and a lack of trust about the accuracy and the privacy of data generated remotely. New-age concepts of Internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and Big Data analytics are ushering RPM to new use cases.
Companies are focusing on diverse customer segments with basic to robust product offerings that contribute to the RPM value chain. It appears to be the right time for remote patient monitoring companies to explore the potential of this market with diverse digital applications. A mix of business models are being deployed by different vendor types - medical device companies, ICT companies, and pure-play RPM companies. Europe offers a diverse platter of countries based on regulatory and social factors. It is important to understand regional nuances and evaluate the readiness to deploy RPM across the region.
Further, in the long run, with health systems moving towards value-based care and embracing emerging concepts such as population health management, care coordination, and patient engagement, RPM is going to play a very important role in a data-driven environment that supports value-based reimbursement.
RPM is and will increasingly become a mainstream healthcare delivery mechanism. It will be essential as health systems in Europe move towards value-based care approaches.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Companies to Watch
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Five Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategy
- Likely Market Directions-The Analyst Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Key Definitions
- Key Definitions and Market Segmentation
- Use Cases for RPM
- Evolving Role of RPM-Today and Tomorrow
- Penetration of RPM Across Key Segments
- Key Objectives of Providers Deploying RPM Solutions
- Typical RPM Setup-Key Components and Information Flow
- Information Flow in a Typical RPM Setup
- RPM will Interface with a Variety of IT Solutions
- RPM is a Key Component of Upcoming Healthcare Concepts
- Care Coordination-The Practical Component of RPM
- RPM Has Applications Across Healthcare Stakeholders-The Why's and the How's
- RPM Has Applications Across Healthcare Stakeholders-Examples and Case Studies from Europe
- Telehealth Matrix-Telehealth Markets and Remote Monitoring
- Salient Features of GDPR
- How Does GDPR Impact Remote Patient Monitoring?
3. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends-RPM Market
- Forces Driving Increased Adoption of RPM
- Market Drivers
- Market Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Market Restraints Explained
- Market Impact of Top 10 Trends
- American Well's Partnership with Medtronic
4. Forecasts and Trends-RPM Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Market Share by Country-2018 and 2023
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
5. Competitive Environment
- Discussion
- Target Solutions at a Glance-Europe
- Competitive Structure
- Companies to Watch
6. Country or Region Analysis
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Five Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 1-Population Health Management
- Growth Opportunity 2-Digital Therapeutics
- Growth Opportunity 3-Telemedicine
- Growth Opportunity 4-Estonia: Extreme Digital Living
- Growth Opportunity 5-Artificial Intelligence
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Future Perspectives
8. The Last Word
