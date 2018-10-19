Europe Retail Analytics Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Rapid Adoption of New and Advanced Technologies
The "Europe Retail Analytics Market By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe retail analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 18% by 2023, owing to rapid adoption of new and advanced technologies across the region.
Growth in the market is also expected to be driven by rising demand for SMACT technologies across the region's retail sector, growing demand for omni-channel retail business model, and increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices.
Moreover, growing entrepreneurship spirit, rising adoption and spending on cloud-related services, and increasing internet and smartphone, tablet and other smart device user base are anticipated to have a positive impact on the region's retail analytics market in coming years.
Europe Retail Analytics Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of retail analytics market in Europe:
- Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the Europe retail analytics market
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Qlik
- Infor
- Tibco Software Inc.
- Tableau Software
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Europe Retail Analytics Market Landscape
5. Europe Retail Analytics Market Outlook
6. United Kingdom Retail Analytics Market Outlook
7. Germany Retail Analytics Market Outlook
8. France Retail Analytics Market Outlook
9. Italy Retail Analytics Market Outlook
10. Spain Retail Analytics Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ppqrq8/europe_retail?w=5
