Europe Retail Analytics Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Rapid Adoption of New and Advanced Technologies

The "Europe Retail Analytics Market By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe retail analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 18% by 2023, owing to rapid adoption of new and advanced technologies across the region.

Growth in the market is also expected to be driven by rising demand for SMACT technologies across the region's retail sector, growing demand for omni-channel retail business model, and increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices.

Moreover, growing entrepreneurship spirit, rising adoption and spending on cloud-related services, and increasing internet and smartphone, tablet and other smart device user base are anticipated to have a positive impact on the region's retail analytics market in coming years.

Europe Retail Analytics Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of retail analytics market in Europe:

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the Europe retail analytics market



IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Qlik

Infor

Tibco Software Inc.

Tableau Software

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ppqrq8/europe_retail?w=5



