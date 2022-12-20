Europe Retail Logistics Market Report 2022: Featuring Kintetsu World Express, Deutsche Post DHL, Nippon Express & More

Dec 20, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Retail Logistics Market By Type, By Solution, By Mode of Transport, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Retail Logistics Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).
A robust retail logistics plan must be optimised in order to run a long-term direct-to-consumer (DTC) retail operation. Warehouse receiving, inventory management, fulfilment, and shipping are all stages of the retail logistics process. In order to achieve customer expectations for quick, low-cost delivery, every stage of the logistics process must be streamlined.
As a result, a retail logistics operation frequently necessitates both personnel and supply chain technology, which can dramatically boost logistics expenses. DTC brands may frequently outsource retail logistics to a third-party to save time and money.
Retail logistics have evolved along with the times. Retailers have attempted to increase collaboration in various logistics operations and have assumed responsibility for marketing and product development, which was formerly the domain of manufacturers.
Many companies in the region are adopting retail logistics solutions in order to organize primary distribution (from the factory to the warehouse) to make better use of logistics assets and combine secondary and primary distribution processes into a unified system to reduce waste. Hence, these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the regional retail logistics market during the forecasting period.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Type
- Conventional Retail Logistics and
- E-Commerce Retail Logistics
By Solution
- Supply Chain Solutions
- Commerce Enablement
- Transportation Management
- Reverse logistics & liquidation and
- Others
By Mode of Transport
- Roadways
- Railways
- Waterways and
- Airways
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (APL Logistics Ltd.) (Kintetsu Group Holdings Co., Ltd.)
- A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S
- DSV A/S
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corporation
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
- XPO Logistics, Inc.
- United Parcel Service, Inc.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
Chapter 4. Europe Retail Logistics Market by Type
Chapter 5. Europe Retail Logistics Market by Solution
Chapter 6. Europe Retail Logistics Market by Mode of Transport
Chapter 7. Europe Retail Logistics Market by Country
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
