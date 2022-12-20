Europe Retail Logistics Market Report 2022: Featuring Kintetsu World Express, Deutsche Post DHL, Nippon Express & More

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Retail Logistics Market By Type, By Solution, By Mode of Transport, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Retail Logistics Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).



A robust retail logistics plan must be optimised in order to run a long-term direct-to-consumer (DTC) retail operation. Warehouse receiving, inventory management, fulfilment, and shipping are all stages of the retail logistics process. In order to achieve customer expectations for quick, low-cost delivery, every stage of the logistics process must be streamlined.



As a result, a retail logistics operation frequently necessitates both personnel and supply chain technology, which can dramatically boost logistics expenses. DTC brands may frequently outsource retail logistics to a third-party to save time and money.



Retail logistics have evolved along with the times. Retailers have attempted to increase collaboration in various logistics operations and have assumed responsibility for marketing and product development, which was formerly the domain of manufacturers.



Many companies in the region are adopting retail logistics solutions in order to organize primary distribution (from the factory to the warehouse) to make better use of logistics assets and combine secondary and primary distribution processes into a unified system to reduce waste. Hence, these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the regional retail logistics market during the forecasting period.





Scope of the Study



Market Segments Covered in the Report:



By Type

Conventional Retail Logistics and

E-Commerce Retail Logistics

By Solution

Supply Chain Solutions

Commerce Enablement

Transportation Management

Reverse logistics & liquidation and

Others

By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Railways

Waterways and

Airways

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (APL Logistics Ltd.) (Kintetsu Group Holdings Co., Ltd.)

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

DSV A/S

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

