Europe Returns to No. 1 Destination for US Travelers for First Time Since Covid-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com, May marked the first month Europe regained its spot as the top destination for US tourists, with 22% of bookings. By June, this rose to nearly 30%, the highest percentage of sales in 13 months.

Historically, US travel to Europe far outweighed any other destination. As much as 46% of sales on Squaremouth.com have been for European travel. At the height of the pandemic, this dropped to less than 6%.

Ongoing border closures and quarantine requirements sent travelers to countries easier to visit , or kept them stateside. Former popular destinations, like Spain, France, Italy and the UK, fell to Caribbean countries, including Costa Rica, Mexico, Turks and Caicos, and the Virgin Islands.

While travelers are booking trips to Europe now, most don't plan to travel until 2022. Squaremouth reports as many as 54% of travelers are heading to Europe next summer, the highest percentage they've ever recorded.

2021 2020 2019 Mexico Mexico Italy Turks and Caicos Canada Canada Costa Rica United Kingdom Mexico Israel Bahamas France Greece US Virgin Islands United Kingdom Italy Australia Spain France Jamaica Germany Iceland Germany Israel Spain Aruba Japan Germany Israel Ireland

