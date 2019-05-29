Europe Rice Market - Industry Analysis, Growth and Trends, Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Though not consumed as a staple food, rice possesses sociocultural significance and ecological importance in several Mediterranean countries of Europe. Around two-thirds of the regional demand is fulfilled by domestic production wherein a majority of rice varieties cultivated belong to the japonica group. Local special varieties are highly regarded in the region due to their local origin and the environment-friendly specification of the cropping practices.







The rice crop is grown in around 27 countries of the European region in about 450,000 ha of land. The region produces around 70% of the total rice consumed and the average annual production stands at 3.1 million tons. Per capita annual consumption is read at 3.5-5 kg in non-rice growing countries and 6-18 kg in Southern Europe. Italy and Spain are the major rice growing countries, accounting for 80% of the total EU production. Other rice growing areas are Greece, Portugal, France, Russia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary. The region depends on import for specialty long grain indica rice such as basmati and jasmine from India and Pakistan. Europe imported around 0.66 million tons in 2015-16 from Cambodia (24%), India (23%), Thailand (18%), Guyana (11%), and Pakistan (10%). France, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark and the United Kingdom are the major rice trading countries in the region. A small quantity of japonica rice is also exported from the region, mainly from Italy.



The rice demand in the European Union is growing at a steady pace, and the annual demand is expected to be stable at around 3.2 million tons during the next five years. Production is set to stabilize around 1.7-1.8 million tons per annum. With the stable market sentiment, the import demand is set to rise exponentially to fulfill consumer demand. On the price front, there have been strong increments in the EU rice market over the last year, with prices hovering at above average levels. As a whole, the sentiment for the rice market is moderate in terms of market demand and production for the next five years.



