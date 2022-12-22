Europe Ride-on Mowers Market Assessment Analysis 2022-2027: Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Gaining Momentum & Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Ride-on Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe ride-on mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during 2022-2027.



The growing market can be attributed due to the increasing number of commercial spaces, along with the number of public parks and lawn areas. Moreover, the higher penetration of golf courses across countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Sweden & Spain further supports the ride-on mowers market across the region.



The government of various European countries is making significant investments in the construction of outdoor open spaces. For instance, in 2020, a playground was constructed in Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park, expanding the green cover across the park. Large landscaping areas across these recreational facilities create the need for ride-on mowers, supporting the Europe ride-on mowers market growth.



Raw materials constitute a significant cost component in the manufacturing of ride-on lawn mowers. The prices of major raw materials used to manufacture ride-on lawn mowers, such as steel, plastic, and rubber, have increased significantly over the past few years. Moreover, the volatility of raw material prices seriously threatens vendor profit margins.



Features such as keyless ignition, real-time feedback, and airless tires have made ride-on mowers much more attractive. Another trend in the ride-on mower market is variety, wherein vendors specialize in accessories, services, and products expected to support the industry growth. The Europe ride-on lawn mowers market is subject to various regulations & standards laid down by European Garden Machinery Industry Federation (EGMF). These standards help regulate the quality, safety, emission & other requirements of the ride-on lawn mowers in the industry.

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

Construction of Green Spaces



Considering that green spaces also provide aesthetic benefits, many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces are constantly incorporated into urban planning. The Italian government has taken various economic steps, such as the Green Reward program, to boost the Europe ride-on mowers market.



In 2021, the National Trust of England, in collaboration with conservation charities & local authorities, called for a fund of USD 6.7 billion from the government to expand green space across the country. Such expansion of green spaces is boosting the demand for ride-on lawn mowers in the market.



Increasing Number of Golf Courses



Europe is the second-largest industry for golf courses worldwide. In 2021, the number of golfers across Europe exceeded 10 million, around 8% more than in 2016. The rise in the number of public golf clubs has encouraged the participation of individuals in the sport.



The growing penetration of golf courses is expected to generate higher demand for the equipment from the region and boost the Europe ride-on mowers market. More than 130 golf course projects are under development in Europe, with around 85 in the planning stage and approximately 45 under construction.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Advancements in battery technology have recently become viable for the commercial ride-on lawn mowers market. Professional landscapers are increasingly confident about adding these mowers to their fleet as they allow to keep out the noise, reduce downtime, charge faster, and reduce exhausts to the minimum.

The growth in the landscaping industry across the region, supported by the growing demand from commercial properties for the maintenance of lawn areas, is boosting the ride-on lawn mowers market.

The average size of lawns in European households is significantly small, which is expected to hamper the industry demand of the Europe ride-on mowers market.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Europe standard ride-on mowers are expected to add a revenue of USD 891.53 million by 2027.

The revenue from hydrostatic transmission is expected to reach USD 4 billion by 2027 due to its benefits, such as smooth operation, better responsiveness, less maintenance, and others. However, higher costs and more fuel requirements are among the major deterrents for hydrostatic transmission, which is expected to slightly affect the revenue of the vendors operating in the industry.

In 2021, professional landscaping service providers were the major revenue contributors to the Europe ride-on lawn mowers market. The segment is expected to add additional revenue of USD 746 million during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



In developing European countries, constructing public gardens, parks, and commercial business complexes will likely drive the Europe ride-on mowers market growth. The rising construction of new residential properties will propel the demand for landscaping services, which, in turn, will boost the demand for ride-on mowers.



The U.K. is the largest industry for ride-on mowers across Europe. The country is expected to add a revenue of USD 290 million during the forecast period due to the rising governmental focus on sustainability. It is estimated that running projects such as the Growing a Greener Britain crowdfunding site, which aims to keep the U.K. communities safe and healthy, will keep the battery-powered ride-on lawn mowers industry afloat. However, Countries such as Sweden and Netherlands are expected to observe the highest growth rate (by revenue). Both the countries are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.07% and 8.78%, respectively.



In 2021, France accounted for a revenue share of 10.95% in the European ride-on mower market. Initiatives such as the greening of Paris between 2014 and 2020 through the development of 74 acres of public gardens, 200 re-vegetation projects, educational farms, and renovation of parks and gardens are supporting the demand for ride-on mowers across the country.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Other players in the industry are Bobcat, Ariens Company, Briggs & Stratton, and Chervon Group. The acquisition strategy was followed by most of the players on the path to becoming industry leaders. Moreover, the high cost of manufacturing & various regulations is expected to restrict the entry of new players into the industry.



Industry leaders in the Europe ride-on mowers market are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources. This can be due to the growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions.

The manufacturers prioritize recognizing various demand conditions while setting certain goals for profitability and using capital resources effectively. The current situation pushes vendors to adapt and improve their unique value proposition to attain a strong industry presence.



Key Vendors

Ariens Company (AriensCo)

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AGCO

AL-KO Gardentech

Altoz

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Emak Group

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

Masport

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Inc.

The Grasshopper Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Key Highlights

7.3 Snippets

7.4 Key Market Drivers

7.4.1 Increased Recreational Facilities

7.4.2 Demand from Golf Courses

7.5 Geographical Outlook

7.6 Vendor Landscape



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Development of Li-Ion Battery

8.2 History of Lawn Mowers

8.3 Grassland Areas

8.4 Consumer Behavior

8.5 Walk-Behind Vs. Ride-On Lawn Mowers

8.6 Recent Developments

8.6.1 New Product Launches

8.6.2 Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

8.7 Lawn Mowers Market: Expert Insights

8.8 Gasoline Price Trend: Europe

8.9 Decline in Demand for Gasoline-Based Ride-On Lawn Mowers

8.10 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry

8.11 Value Chain Analysis

8.12 Regulations & Standards

8.13 Impact of Covid-19



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growth of Landscaping Industry

9.2 Influx of Alternative Fuel Options

9.3 Internet Shaping End-Users' Purchasing Behavior



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Demand from Golf Courses

10.2 Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives

10.3 Increased Recreational Facilities



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Increased Xeriscaping & Use of Artificial Grass

11.2 High Upfront Cost & Long Replacement Cycle

11.3 Erosion of Vendor Margins Due to Volatility in Raw Material Prices



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 by Value

12.2.2 by Volume

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Product Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Standard Ride-On Mowers

13.5 Zero-Turn Mowers

13.6 Lawn Tractors

13.7 Garden Tractors



14 Fuel Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Gasoline-Powered

14.5 Battery-Powered

14.6 Propane-Powered



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Professional Landscaping Services

15.5 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

15.6 Residential

15.7 Government & Others



16 Transmission Type

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Hydrostatic

16.5 Electric Motor

16.6 Manual

16.7 Others



17 Drive Type

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Two-Wheel Drive

17.5 Four-Wheel Drive



18 Start Type

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Push Start

18.5 Key Start



19 Blade Type

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 Deck/Standard Blades

19.5 Mulching Blades

19.6 Lifting Blades

19.7 Cylinder Blades



20 Distribution Channel

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

20.3 Market Overview

20.4 Offline

20.4.1 Market Overview

20.4.2 Dealers & Distributors

20.4.3 Specialty Stores

20.4.4 Mass-Market Players

20.5 Online

20.5.1 Market Overview

20.5.2 Direct Sales

20.5.3 Third-Party Sales

