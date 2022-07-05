Europe Secondhand Luxury Goods Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Fendi, Harrods, Cartier & Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe secondhand luxury goods market reached a value of US$ 15.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 24.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

The wide presence of numerous luxury retail brands ranging from fashion apparel to cosmetics is primarily driving the market growth in Europe. The growing demand for high-end clothing, accessories, footwear, etc., at affordable prices, are also propelling the market.

Apart from this, the changing socio-economic culture across the European countries coupled with the diminishing stigma on using pre-owned goods is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of online re-selling platforms is further fueling the demand for secondhand luxury goods.

These platforms are entering into strategic partnerships and alliances with luxury brands for improving the reputation of secondhand products, thereby propelling the market growth in Europe. Additionally, the emergence of numerous advanced technologies for enhanced authentication procedures and quality checks has provided a safe and reliable environment for the customers to re-sell and buy secondhand luxury goods.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Europe secondhand luxury goods market, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, demography and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Jewelry and Watches

Handbags

Clothing

Small Leather Goods

Footwear

Accessories

Others

Breakup by Demography:

Men

Women

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Country:

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Germany

Russia

Spain

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Europe Secondhand Luxury Goods Market



6 Market Breakup by Product Type



7 Market Breakup by Demography



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel



9 Market Breakup by Country



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Fendi (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton)

Vestiaire Collective

Harrods Limited

Cartier International (Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA)

Chrono24

Collector Square

Rewind Vintage Affairs

Audemars Piguet and Chronext AG.

