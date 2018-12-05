Europe Stretchable Electronics Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 - 2023

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe Stretchable Electronics Market By Component (Electroactive Polymers, Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics), By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023



According to "Europe Stretchable Electronics Market By Component, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023" stretchable electronics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 89% by 2023.Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of smart wearable, rising investments in development of touch sensitive e-skin and availability of stretchable conductive ink in the region.



Presence of companies, such as tacterion and IMEC, in addition to growing popularity of stretchable sensors for healthcare application, is expected to positively influence the region's stretchable electronics market in the coming years. Some of the major players operating in Europe stretchable electronics market are tacterion GmbH, Du Pont de Nemours International SARL, FINELINE Ltd., WISE Srl, Bainisha cvba, Express Circuits Group Ltd, IMEC VZW, LEAP Technology ApS, etc.



"Europe Stretchable Electronics Market By Component, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of Stretchable Electronics market in Europe:

•Stretchable Electronics Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Component (Electroactive Polymers, Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics), By Application, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Stretchable Electronics distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



