Europe Surgical Suture Market (2019 to 2027) - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Surgical Suture Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product , Type , Application , and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European surgical suture market is projected to reach US$ 1,413.74 million by 2027 from US$ 925.29 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of The European surgical suture market is attributed to the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries and cardiovascular surgeries, and government support for the healthcare industry. However, the adoption of robots in surgeries is likely to have a negative impact on market growth.



The main reason for the rise in the orthopedic surgeries is due to the rising number of road accidents. In France, equal number men and women were recorded in road accidents. Therefore, in EU countries (including France), the high levels of ministerial promotion are being conducted. For instance, since 2009, the President of France referred road safety as one of the important national priorities and to establish high level committees to direct developments.



Furthermore, according to the National Interministerial Observatory of Road Safety (ONISR), 6,520 were injured in May 2018. The number of road accidents is rising and eventually leading to increasing number of surgeries and treatments involving orthopedic procedures. Along with orthopedic procedures, cardiovascular surgeries are expected to rise in the coming future, in turn, likely to drive the growth of the market under study.



The European surgical suture market, based on product, is further segmented into absorbable suture and non-absorbable suture. The absorbable suture is further subsegmented into natural sutures, synthetic sutures, and anti-microbial sutures. The non-absorbable suture is further subsegmented into stainless steel sutures, nylon sutures, prolene sutures, and others. In 2019, the absorbable suture segment held a larger share of the market and is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The European surgical suture market, based on type, is segmented into monofilament and braided.



In 2019, the monofilament segment held a larger share of the market and is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2020-2027. Further, The European surgical suture market, based on application, is segmented into cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, gynaecology surgery, orthopaedic surgery, ophthalmic surgery, and others. In 2019, the cardiovascular surgery segment held a larger share of the market; however, the market for the general surgery segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to in the process of preparing the report on the surgical suture market are the World Health Organization, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in The European surgical suture market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in The European surgical suture market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Surgical Suture Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Surgical Sutures - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 Europe - Pest Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Europe Surgical Suture Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Government Support For Healthcare Industry

5.1.2 Rise In The Number Surgeries

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Developments In The Alternates Of Sutures

5.2.2 Adoption Of Robotics Surgeries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Product Innovations In Surgical Suture Market.

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Market Fluctuations

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Europe Surgical Sutures Market -Analysis

6.1 Europe Surgical Suture Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Market Positioning Of Key Players



7. Europe Surgical Suture Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Surgical Suture Market Share, By Product 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

7.3 Absorbable Sutuers Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Europe Absorbable Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

7.3.3 Natural Sutures Market

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Europe Natural Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

7.3.4 Synthetic Sutures Market

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Europe Synthetic Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

7.3.5 Anti-Microbial Sutures Market

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Europe Anti-Microbial Sutures Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

7.4 Non-Absorbable Sutuers Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Europe Non-Absorbable Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

7.4.3 Prolene Sutures Market

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Europe Prolene Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

7.4.4 Stainless Steel Sutures Market

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Europe Stainless Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

7.4.5 Nylon Sutures Market

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Europe Nylon Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

7.4.6 Others

7.4.6.1 Overview

7.4.6.2 Europe Other Non-Absorbable Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)



8. Europe Surgical Suture Market Analysis- By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Surgical Suture Market Share, By Type 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

8.3 Monofilament

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Europe Monofilament Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

8.4 Braided

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Europe Braided Surgeries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)



9. Europe Surgical Suture Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Surgical Suture Market Share, By Application 2019 & 2027 (%):

9.3 Cardiovascular Surgeries Market

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Europe Cardiovascular Surgeries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

9.4 Gynecology Surgeries Market

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Europe Gynaecology Surgeries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

9.5 General Surgeries Market

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Europe General Surgeries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

9.6 Ophthalmic Surgeries Market

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Europe Ophthalmic Surgeries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

9.7 Orthopaedic Surgeries Market

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Europe Orthopaedic Surgeries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

9.8 Other Surgeries Market

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Europe Other Surgeries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)



10. Europe Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 20

10.1 Overview

10.2 Europe Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

10.3 Europe Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Product (Us$ Mn)

10.4 Europe Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Type (Us$ Mn)

10.5 Europe Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Application (Us$ Mn)

10.6 Europe Surgical Suture Market Share (2019 & 2027), By Country (%)

10.7 Uk Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

10.8 Germany Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

10.9 France Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

10.10 Spain Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

10.11 Italy Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

10.12 The Netherlands Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

10.13 Belgium Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)

10.14 Luxembourg Surgical Suture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Surgical Suture Market

11.1 Europe: Impact Assessment Of Covid-19 Pandemic



12. Surgical Sutures Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Recent Growth Strategies In The Surgical Sutures Market



13. Surgical Sutures Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1 Medtronic

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products And Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 Swot Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

13.3 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

13.4 Smith & Nephew

13.5 Teleflex Incorporated

13.6 Demetech Corporation

13.7 Serag-Wiessner Gmbh & Co. Kg Zum Kugelfang

13.8 Peters Surgical.

13.9 Assut Medical Sarl

13.10 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Glossary Of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51pbud

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

