Europe, the narcolepsy market, is anticipated to reach US$ 1,532.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 671.1 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2027.



The European narcolepsy market is expected to grow due to key driving factors such as growing research and developments and increasing awareness across the region.The market is divided into three countries such as the Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain.



In Europe, narcolepsy with cataplexy is a rare disease with an estimated prevalence of 0.02% in European populations. Narcolepsy shares many features of rare disorders, in particular the lack of awareness of the disease with serious consequences for healthcare supply. Similar to other rare diseases, only a few European countries have registered narcolepsy cases in databases of the International Classification of Diseases or in registries of the European health authorities.

Narcolepsy is a rare diseases which shows different symptoms in children and adults.The symptoms shown by children are not noticed that much until they reach adulthood.



However, the incidences of narcolepsy in children are less and is not estimated due to the undiagnosed of the conditions.According to a study 'Clinical Characteristics and Burden of Illness in Pediatric Patients with Narcolepsy' published in 2018 stated that the prevalence of the narcolepsy among children between the age 5 years and below is 13 per 100,000.



Whereas, it 83 for every 100,000 children between the age group of 5 years and 19 years. Therefore, it is necessary to raise awareness among the people so to reduce the symptoms of narcolepsy.

Across, Europe the awareness is increasing significantly, For instance, in Ireland 22nd September is celebrated as narcolepsy day.Across the Ireland kite flying event was conducted, it displayed the about the narcolepsy.



The event was successfully held and the aim to aware people about narcolepsy was fulfilled.Similarly in Italy in September 2016, University of Bologna in collaboration with Italian Narcolepsy Community conducted a narcolepsy awareness program that involved speakers from Italy, France and the US to talk about the novel findings and propagate general information to the populace regarding narcolepsy and other sleep related neurological disorders.



Thus, it is estimated that the rising awareness program is likely to influence the growth of market during the forecast period.

The Europe narcolepsy market is segmented as type, product and distribution channels.Based on type the market is segmented as narcolepsy with cataplexy, narcolepsy without cataplexy, and secondary narcolepsy.



Based on the product the market is categorized as central nervous system (CNS) stimulants, sodium oxybate, and antidepressants. And based on distribution channel the market is classified as hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies.

In 2018, the narcolepsy with cataplexy segment held a largest market share of the narcolepsy market, by type.This segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the rising episodes of cataplexy that are expected to be encountered among 55-60% of patients suffering with narcolepsy.



The segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the significant primary and secondary sources for narcolepsy included in the report are European Commission, European Medicines Agency, European Union, Associazione Italiana di Medicina del Sonno and others.



__________________________

