Europe Thermal Insulation Products (Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland) Markets 2018-2019 & 2023

The "The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products - 12th Edition: Other Western European Countries (Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland)" report

This report examines the Other Western European market for thermal insulation products and their different uses in building and in industry, as well as identifying key trends impacting the industry. It builds up from previous data held in-house by the analyst. All data has been reviewed and updated for this edition.

Scope of Study



The study set on the European Market for Thermal Insulation Products comprises of Country' and Market' volumes. This is a Country Volume. Country volumes focus on identifying the demand for common thermal insulation materials used in a given country/region. Market volumes focus on identifying the demand for a single given insulation material in Europe in a country-by-country analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.2 Baltic States - Prices 2018

1.2.1 Baltic States - Prices 2023

1.2.2 Baltic States - Densities

1.3 BG - Prices 2018

1.3.1 BG - Prices 2023

1.3.2 BG - Densities

1.4 HR - Prices 2018

1.4.1 HR - Prices 2023

1.4.2 HR - Densities

1.5 SK - Prices 2018

1.5.1 SK - Prices 2023

1.5.2 SK - Densities

1.6 SI - Prices 2018

1.6.1 SI - Prices 2023

1.6.2 SI - Densities



2. Country Overview

2.1 Macroeconomic Overview

2.2 Construction Overview

2.3 Market Trends

3. Market Summary & Spot Forecasts

3.1 Total Market Volume, Base Year (m3)

3.2 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast (m3)

3.3 Total Market Volume, Base Year (Tonnes)

3.4 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast (Tonnes)

3.5 Total Market Volume, Base Year ( million)

3.6 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast ( million)



4. Market Review

4.1 Historical Trends & Forecasts : (m3)

4.2 Historical Trends & Forecasts : (T)

4.3 Historical Trends & Forecasts : (M)

4.4 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use : (m3)

4.5 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use : (T)

4.6 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use : (M)

4.7 Sales by Building Sector : (m3)

4.8 Sales by Building Sector : (T)

4.9 Sales by Building Sector : ()

4.10 Sales by Industry Sector : (m3)

4.11 Sales by Industry Sector : (T)

4.12 Sales by Industry Sector : ()

4.13 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by Material (m3)

4.14 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by Material (T)

4.15 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by End-use (m3)

4.16 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by End-use (T)

4.17 Market Shares : Glass Wool

4.18 Market Shares : Stone Wool

4.19 Market Shares : Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

4.20 Market Shares : Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

4.21 Market Shares : Phenolics

4.22 Market Shares : PU/PIR

4.23 Market Shares : ENR & PE

4.24 Market Shares : Renewable Insulation

4.25 Market Shares : Vacuum Insulation Panels/Aerogel



5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

6. Directory of Suppliers



Companies Mentioned



Armacell

BASF

Bauder

Dow Chemical

HIRSCH Porozell

Kingspan

Knauf Insulation

OWENS CORNING

Ravago

Recticel

Rockwool

Saint-Gobain Isover

UNILIN

URSA

