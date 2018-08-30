Europe Tractor & Trailer Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market Stood at Over $38 Billion in 2017 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9%

DUBLIN, Aug 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Tractor & Trailer Market By Type (Tractor and Trailer), By Country (Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Portugal, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Rest of Europe), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European tractor & trailer market stood at over $38 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% by 2023

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the region's efficient road infrastructure, rising trade among EU countries and increasing demand from e-commerce and logistics sector. A large demand for tractors and trailers majorly emanates from Germany.





Europe Tractor & Trailer Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of tractor & trailer market in Europe:

Tractor & Trailer Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Tractor and Trailer), By Country ( Germany , France , Poland , Spain , Turkey , Portugal , Lithuania , Bulgaria , and Rest of Europe )

, , , , , , , , and Rest of ) Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Operations of leading manufacturers such as





AB Volvo

Volkswagen

Daimler AG

Scania AB

MAN Truck & Bus

Iveco

Isuzu Motors Limited

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Vehicle Works Bernard Krone Gmbh & Co. KG

Humbaur GmbH

Key Topics Covered:







1. Product Overview







2. Research Methodology







3. Analyst View







4. Europe Tractor & Trailer Market Outlook







5. Europe Tractor Market Outlook







6. Europe Trailer Market Outlook







7. Europe Tractor & Trailer Market Regional Analysis







8. Market Dynamics







9. Market Trends and Developments







10. SWOT Analysis







11. Competitive Landscape







12. Strategic Recommendations







