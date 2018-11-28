Europe Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Two-wheeler), By Tire Type (Summer & All Season and Winter), By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023



According to "Europe Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" UHP tire market is projected to grow to $ 15.7 billion by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing sales of premium vehicles across Europe. Moreover, adoption of UHP tires is increasing as UHP tires offer high traction ratings, due to which, they deliver better performance on road as compared to other tires. Additionally, with continuing growth in SUV and CUV vehicle segments across Europe, demand for UHP tires is further expected to increase as these vehicles are usually equipped with engines that have higher horse power.Some of the top players in Europe UHP Tire industry are: Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.



"Europe Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire market in Europe:

•Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Two-wheeler), By Tire Type (Summer & All Season and Winter), By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement), By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



