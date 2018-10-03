Europe Vital Signs Monitoring Market 2016-2018 & Forecast to 2025: Blood Pressure Monitoring Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, Oct 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Europe vital signs monitoring market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growing geriatric population and chronic diseases, technological development, rising demand of non-contact thermometers, rising incidence of hypertension, rapidly changing lifestyle are fuel the growth of vital signs monitoring market.

On the basis of product type the Europe vital signs monitoring market is segmented into blood, pressure monitoring, pulse oximeter, temperature monitoring device. In 2018, blood pressure monitoring segment is expected to dominate the Europe vital signs monitoring market with highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of type the Europe vital signs monitoring market is categorized into non- integrated system, integrated system vital signs monitoring. In 2018, non- integrated system segment is expected to dominate the Europe vital signs monitoring market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of portability Europe vital signs monitoring market is segmented into standalone, portable. In 2018, standalone segment is expected to dominate the Europe vital signs monitoring market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of end user the Europe vital signs monitoring market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory, home healthcare, clinics, others. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the Europe vital signs monitoring market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Segmentation



3 Market Overview



4 Executive Summary



5 Premium Insights



6 Europe Vital Signs Monitoring Market, By Product Type



7 Europe Vital Signs Monitoring Market, By Type



8 Europe Vital Signs Monitoring Market, By Portability



9 Europe Vital Signs Monitoring Market, By End User



10 Europe Vital Signs Monitoring Market, By Distribution Channel



11 Europe Vital Signs Monitoring, By Geography



12 Europe Vital Signs Monitoring Market, Company Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Welch Allyn

A&D Company Ltd.

Medtronic

General Electric Company

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

Masimo

Mindray DS USA , Inc.

, Inc. NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Smiths Medical

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nonin Medical Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated.

Hicks Thermometers India Limited

SunTech Medical, Inc.

