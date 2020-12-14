Europe-wide expansion: e-bot7 opens up new markets thanks to strong growth / Market entry in BeNeLux

Fabian Beringer, also CEO and co-founder of e-bot7, adds: "The great interest in our product in the various European markets shows us that digitisation has picked up momentum and is progressing. We are pleased that we can now support companies from the BeNeLux countries in their digitisation efforts in customer service."

"Also, thanks to our Country Managers, we are able to enter the most diverse European markets quickly and steadily. With a view to the company's development, we are focusing on growth and internationalisation," Fabian Beringer continues. The Country Managers are specialists in their respective markets and help the company to push ahead with further expansion.

As Country Manager at e-bot7, Fred van Westerop is responsible for the BeNeLux and Nordic markets. He has over 20 years of experience in CRM, customer service, corporate marketing and customer experience strategy. active in the Customer Data and Decisions Council for the Data Driven Marketing Association (DDMA) in the Netherlands in the past.

Tarik Aitakkaouali is Country Manager for the French market. He has more than 15 years of experience in SaaS software sales at a leading German email marketing provider, Country Manager at a global marketing platform provider and as Regional Vice President of Sales France at one of the largest online branding technology companies.

Sheng Goh leads the British team as Head of Business Development UK for e-bot7. He has an MBA from INSEAD, worked for a Sequoia-based cybersecurity start-up and other leading companies such as Tessian, JP Morgan as Vice President in Investment Banking and Allen & Overy as a qualified lawyer.

Thanks to many up-and-coming startups and young companies in the field of technology and artificial intelligence, Europe is increasingly becoming the world's leading tech hub. e-bot7 will continue to push ahead with internationalisation in the coming year.

e-bot7 GmbH: With the multilingual NLP algorithm, the AI hybrid solution, and low implementation effort, e-bot7 is one of the most innovative AI providers worldwide. The solution from the company, based in Munich, London, Paris, New York and Amsterdam, automates customer service inquiries and processes, analyses incoming messages, and supports customer service employees with suggested answers. The company works with more than 250+ of the most prestigious international clients and has won over 20 awards. The founding team consisting of Fabian Beringer, Xaver Lehmann and Maximilian Gerer was added to the Forbes "30 Under 30" list and scaled the company to 95+ FTEs within just 4 years.

