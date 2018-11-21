European $2.5 Billion Mobile / Portable Printers Market Opportunities & Forecasts to 2023
The "Europe Mobile / Portable Printers Market By Technology (Thermal, Inkjet & Impact), By Output (Barcode Label, Receipt & Paper Document), By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain & Rest of Europe), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe mobile/portable printers market is projected to reach $ 2.5 billion by 2023 on account of growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), which is encouraging organizations to deploy cloud solutions for providing better connectivity, and eventually boosting demand for mobile printers across the region.
Moreover, various sectors such as retail, healthcare, etc., are increasingly deploying barcode scanners, which is expected to positively influence Europe mobile/portable printers market in the coming years. Among different technology segments, thermal printers are the most preferred in Europe due to their affordable prices and high efficiency.
Europe Mobile/Portable Printers Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of Mobile/Portable Printers market in Europe:
- Mobile/Portable Printers Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Technology (Thermal, Inkjet & Impact), By Output (Barcode Label, Receipt & Paper Document), By Country (China, Japan, India, Australia & Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Europe mobile/portable printers market is controlled by the following major players
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Brother Industries Ltd.
- Zebra Technologies, Inc
- Toshiba Tec Corporation
- Bixolon Co., Ltd.
- Hewlett-Packard Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Xerox Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Europe Mobile/Portable Printers Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Technology (Thermal, Inkjet and Impact)
4.2.2. By Output (Barcode Labels, Receipts and Paper Document)
4.2.3. By Country
4.2.3.1. Germany Mobile/Portable Printers Market Outlook
4.2.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.2.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.3.1.2.1. By Technology
4.2.3.2. United Kingdom Mobile/Portable Printers Market Outlook
4.2.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.2.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.3.2.2.1. By Technology
4.2.3.3. France Mobile/Portable Printers Market Outlook
4.2.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.2.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.3.3.2.1. By Technology
4.2.3.4. Italy Mobile/Portable Printers Market Outlook
4.2.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.2.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.3.4.2.1. By Technology
4.2.3.5. Spain Mobile/Portable Printers Market Outlook
4.2.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.2.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.3.5.2.1. By Technology
4.3. List of Major Distributors/Suppliers of Mobile/Portable Printers
4.4. Pricing Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers
5.2. Challenges
6. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Market Trends & Developments
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Strategic Recommendations
