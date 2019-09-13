European $597.2 Mn Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market 2017-2019 & 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market (2017-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European electric two-wheeler sharing market is predicted to generate revenue worth $597.2 million by 2025, advancing at a CAGR of 35.0% during the forecast period.

The market growth is mainly led by factors such as increasing concerns over greenhouse gas emissions, greater convenience associated with two-wheeler sharing services, and technological advancements in vehicle sharing and fleet management systems.

On the basis of vehicle, the European electric two-wheeler sharing market can be divided into kick scooter and scooter/moped. During the historical period, the electric scooter/moped category led the market, as this service has been available in Europe for the past five years and a significant number of players provide this service in European countries. However, in recent years, many kick scooter sharing service providers have entered the market, realizing the growth potential in the domain. Therefore, the kick scooter sharing service category is projected to grow faster during the analysis period.



In terms of trip, the European electric two-wheeler sharing market is categorized into one-way and round trips. Of the two, one-way trip-based sharing service category led the market in 2018 and is projected to continue dominating it during the forecast period, majorly because of the flexibility and convenience associated with this service.



Electric two-wheeler sharing services are quite convenient for the general public, especially for daily commuters, as it helps them travel to their destination without having the need to own a vehicle. This also reduces the burden of additional expenses, such as maintenance, insurance, parking, and charging. Users have to pay only on the basis of the time and distance travelled along with an initial registration fee for using the service. Furthermore, mobile apps of service providers offer all the details that are necessary and also provide assistance at every step to ensure greater level of convenience to the users.



Spain dominated the European electric two-wheeler sharing market in 2018, owing to the popularity of this form of transport in major parts of the country. The vibrant scooter culture of Barcelona also helped in the growth of the electric two-wheeler sharing market in the nation.



However, Germany is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period, with the demand for such services likely to come from cities such as Munich, Berlin, Frankfurt, Bielefeld, Mannheim, Oberhausen, Osnabrck, Cologne, Tbingen, Hamburg, Dsseldorf, and Stuttgart.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Vehicle

4.1.1.1 Scooter/Moped

4.1.1.2 Kick scooter

4.1.2 By Trip

4.1.2.1 One-way

4.1.2.2 Round

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Integrated system

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Significant technological advancement

4.3.2.2 Urban road congestion

4.3.2.3 Rising concerns over emissions of greenhouse gas

4.3.2.4 Greater convenience

4.3.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of infrastructure

4.3.3.2 Commuters negligence

4.3.3.3 Comparatively expensive options

4.3.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Forthcoming investment

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Europe Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Vehicle

5.2 By Trip

5.3 By Country



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

6.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players in Europe

6.2.1 Product Launches

6.2.2 Partnerships

6.2.3 Service Expansions

6.2.4 Other Developments



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Electric Mobility Concepts GmbH (emmy)

Cooltra Motos SL

Cityscoot SAS

Felyx Sharing B.V.

COUP Mobility GmbH

Sharing Muving S.L.U. (MUVING)

YUGO Urban Mobility SL

MiMoto Smart Mobility Srl

Bird Rides Inc.

Neutron Holdings Inc.

VOI Technology AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7nxww

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

