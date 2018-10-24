European $95.4 Mn Rehabilitation Robotics (Exoskeletons, MPC Prosthetics, Assistive Robots) Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2018-2025 by Product Type (Exoskeletons, MPC Prosthetics, Assistive Robots), Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Others), Body, Mobility and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total revenue of European rehabilitation robotics market reached $95.4 million in 2017 and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an increasing adoption of microprocessor controlled prosthetics (MPC prosthetics), handicap assistive robots, healthcare exoskeleton systems and others to address disability and amputation caused by stroke, orthopedic disorder and other diseases/accidents in Europe.



Highlighted with 28 tables and 28 figures, this 130-page report Europe Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2018-2025 by Product Type (Exoskeletons, MPC Prosthetics, Assistive Robots), Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Others), Body, Mobility and Country is based on a comprehensive research of Europe rehabilitation robotics market by analyzing the entire market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.



The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe rehabilitation robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product type, application, body, mobility and country.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles Europe rehabilitation robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe rehabilitation robotics market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the author's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Europe MPC Prosthetics Market 2014-2025

3.3 Europe Assistive Robots Market 2014-2025

3.4 Europe Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2025

3.5 Europe Market of Other Rehabilitation Robotics 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Europe Market of Rehabilitation Robotics for Stroke 2014-2025

4.3 Europe Market of Rehabilitation Robotics for Orthopedics 2014-2025

4.4 Europe Market of Rehabilitation Robotics for Other Applications 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Body and Mobility

5.1 Market Overview by Body

5.2 Market Overview by Mobility



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 France

6.4 UK

6.5 Italy

6.6 Spain

6.7 Rest of European Market



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

7.3 Company Profiles (32 Vendors)



8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



AlterG, Inc.

Assistive Innovations Corp.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

BionX Medical Technologies, Inc.

Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd. (Endolite)

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Focal Meditech

Freedom Innovations, LLC

Hocoma

Instead Technologies Ltd.

Invacare Corporation

Kinova Robotics

Myomo

Ossur

Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

SynTouch LLC

Teh Lin Prosthetic & Orthopaedic Inc.

Touch Bionics Inc.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

