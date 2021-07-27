European $950+ Billion Used Car Market to 2025 - Escalating Demand for Affordable Used Cars / Accelerating Shift towards Online Buying / Technological Advancements / Reduced Rates for Car Insurance

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Used Car Market (by Type, Sales Channel & Country) in Europe (ex-UK): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European used car market is predicted to reach US$960.98 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.27% over the period spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as growing population, increasing car ownership, expanding urbanization, mounting penetration of the internet and high depreciation rate of new cars would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by fluctuating prices of used cars, high maintenance & servicing costs and lack of standardization & unorganized regulations.

A few notable trends include escalating demand for affordable used cars, accelerating shift towards online buying, technological advancements and reduced rates for car insurance premiums.

The European used car market has been segmented on the basis of type and sales channel. In terms of type, the European used car market can be bifurcated into B2C (business-to-consumer) transactions, B2B (business-to-business) transactions and financing. The market can be split into franchised dealers, independent dealers and others such as peer-to-peer, on the basis of sales channel.

The fastest growing market in the region is Germany due to escalating demand for affordable used cars owing to their low price and excellent condition, the increasing number of online used car companies in the country, the rapid expansion of used car dealerships, the availability of used car financing and insurance options and the mounting penetration of the internet enables the growing customer inclination towards used cars.

Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has halted various industrial activities, causing supply chain disruption and travel restrictions, thus, affecting the demand in the used car sector.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Lookers PLC, Pendragon PLC, AUTO1 Group SE, Emil Frey AG and Autorola Group) are also presented in detail.

