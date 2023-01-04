European Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Industry to 2028 - Players Include Allergan, Novartis, Pfizer and Siemens Healthineers

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the European Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market predicts it to grow with a CAGR of 7.17% over the forecasted duration of 2022-2028. Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe are included in the market in this region.

A network of "memory centers," which specialize in neurodegenerative disease diagnosis, has been established in France. According to the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, there are more than 400 memory centers/consultation sites in the nation at present.

Due to the first-mover advantage in enacting national policies, the market for therapeutics and diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease in France is currently among the fastest-growing in all of Europe and is anticipated to remain on this development trajectory.

Approximately 25 clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease are now active and in various phases of research in the United Kingdom, according to the National Clinical Trials Registry (NCT). Authorities are heavily investing in developing the necessary infrastructure in order to manage the increased prevalence of AD while awaiting the introduction of new therapeutics.

There is a special focus by the NHS in order to enable patients access to novel therapies, while also enhancing their quality of life and easing the strain on the healthcare & social care systems. As a result of the aforementioned factors, the market in the UK is anticipated to expand significantly over the next few years.

Competitive Outlook

The primary contenders in the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market include Johnson and Johnson, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, Pfizer Inc, Allergan Plc (acquired by Abbvie), GE Healthcare, Eli Lilly & Company, and Merck and Co.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Europe Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Industry - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Timeline of Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market

2.2. Phases and Sternness of Alzheimer's Disease

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Usage of Computed Tomography for the Diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease

2.3.2. R&D Investments in Biomarkers for Early Detection of Dementia

2.3.3. Demand for Personalized Medicines

2.4. Impact of Covid-19 on the Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Industry Components

2.8.1. Research & Development (R & D)

2.8.2. Raw Materials

2.8.3. Manufacturing

2.8.4. Distributors/Wholesalers/Retailers

2.8.5. End-User

2.9. Key Impact Analysis

2.9.1. Effectiveness

2.9.2. Price

2.9.3. Safety

2.10. Key Market Strategies

2.10.1. Acquisitions

2.10.2. Product Launches

2.10.3. Contracts & Agreements

2.10.4. Investments & Expansions

2.11. Market Drivers

2.11.1. Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease

2.11.2. Rise in the Elderly Population

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Failure of Late-Stage Drugs

2.12.2. Stringent Government Regulations

2.13. Market Opportunities

2.13.1. Emergence of New Diagnostic Technologies

2.13.2. Growing Number of Pipeline Drugs



3. Europe Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - by Therapeutics

3.1. By Drug Type

3.1.1. Marketed Drugs

3.1.2. Pipeline Drugs

3.2. By Disease Stage

3.2.1. Late Stage: Severe Ad

3.2.2. Early/Middle Stage: Mild to Moderate Ad

3.2.3. Prodromal Stage

3.3. By Generic & Branded

3.3.1. Branded

3.3.2. Generic



4. Europe Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - by Diagnostics

4.1. Lumbar Puncture Test

4.2. Positron Emission Tomography

4.3. Electroencephalography

4.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.5. Computed Tomography

4.6. Blood Test

4.7. Other Diagnostics



5. Europe Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Country Outlook

5.1. United Kingdom

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Italy

5.5. Spain

5.6. Rest of Europe



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Baxter International Inc

6.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.3. Allergan plc (Acquired by Abbvie)

6.4. Novartis AG

6.5. Pfizer Inc

6.6. Siemens Healthineers AG

6.7. Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc

6.8. Eisai Co Ltd

6.9. Eli Lilly & Company

6.10. Lupin Limited

6.11. Merck and Co

6.12. Biogen Inc

6.13. Cognoptix Inc

6.14. GE Healthcare

6.15. Johnson and Johnson

6.16. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

6.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

6.18. Zydus Cadila



7. Methodology & Scope

