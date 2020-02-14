European Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Analysis, 2014-2024 - Growing Concerns Regarding the Cost of Insulin Treatment Spurs Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Europe Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market, By End User (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes),By Country (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Poland, The Netherlands, Austria & Rest of Europe), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2024, owing to rising levels of obesity, growing expenditure on healthcare and increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle.



United Kingdom ranks among the top 5 countries with the highest rate of Type 1 diabetes in children. Therefore, in order to address rising number of diabetes patients and insulin users in the region, more and more manufacturers are trying to market biosimilar insulin which is anticipated to drive the growth of biosimilar insulin glargine and lispro market in the forthcoming years.



The insulin analogue retains its glucose lowering property for 24 hours with just one injection. Due to this property, the insulin analogue is preferred for maintaining the basal insulin level throughout the day, thereby aiding the market growth.



Growing concern regarding the cost of insulin treatment is surging the demand for biosimilar insulin glargine and lispro that have the potential to reduce diabetes treatment costs, which is anticipated to boost the growth of market in the next 5 years. Moreover, ageing population and changing eating habits are further giving healthy push to the European Biosimilar Insulin Glargine and Lispro Market.



On the basis of end-users, the biosimilar insulin glargine and lispro market is bifurcated into Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. Among them, Type 1 Diabetes dominated the market with the largest market share until 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period as well.



The reason being, Type 1 diabetes is categorized as an autoimmune disease, therefore the body doesn't produce any insulin. The only way to treat this disorder is getting oneself injected with insulin and getting the blood glucose levels regulated. Thereby, treatment of Type 1 diabetes generates maximum demand for insulin glargine and lispro in the region.



With the higher adoption of sedentary lifestyle, especially in the growing economies people are facing difficulty in controlling Type 2 diabetes. Therefore, the utilization of biosimilar insulin glargine and lispro to treat Type 2 diabetes is expected to witness some growth during the forecast period.



Some of the players in the European Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market are Sanofi, Eli Lilly-Boehringer Ingelheim, Mylan-Biocon, Geropharm, Novo Nordisk, Sandoz-Gan Lee, etc. The key players in the market are using strategies such as launch of new products, mergers and acquisitions to increase their customer base and expand their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the European Biosimilar Insulin Glargine and Lispro Market.

To forecast the European Biosimilar Insulin Glargine and Lispro Market based on end-user, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European Biosimilar Insulin Glargine and Lispro Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the European Biosimilar Insulin Glargine and Lispro Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the European Biosimilar Insulin Glargine and Lispro Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European Biosimilar Insulin Glargine and Lispro Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Unmet Needs & Challenges



5. Global Biosimilar Insulin Market Overview



6. Europe Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast, (2014-2024)

6.2. Market Share & Forecast (2014-2024)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.4. Competition Outlook

6.5. Country Analysis



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

9.3. Threat of New Suppliers

9.4. Threat of Substitute

9.5. Competitive Rivalry



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competition Outlook

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Basic Financial Details (Revenue, Gross Profit, Net Profit)

10.2.2. Sales Value and Volume of Product of Interest

10.2.3. Key Strategies

10.2.3.1. New Products Launches

10.2.3.2. Product Development Plan

10.2.3.3. Expansion Plan

10.2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

10.2.5. Business Distribution

10.2.6. SWOT Analysis



11. Timelines from Drug Development to Commercial Launch



12. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Sanofi S.A.

Biocon Limited

Novo Nordisk A/S

Wockhardt Ltd.

Eli Lily & Company

& Company Geropharm LLC

Merck & Co.

Sandoz

