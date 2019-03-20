European Business Awards: Europe's Premier Business Competition Opens for 2019

Companies can enter for the opportunity to win in one of 18 categories. As well as global recognition, other benefits include networking and new business opportunities, increased brand exposure and inclusion in an influential business community.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: "The European Business Awards recognises the drivers, innovators and game changers: the successful businesses that look beyond their own desks and office blocks to make a difference to the world. If that is you then enter today."

He continued: "The Awards exist to develop a stronger, more successful and more ethical business community in Europe because we believe that businesses play a key role in tackling major global issues such as unemployment, climate change and widespread poverty."

The European Business Awards is one of the world's largest and most prestigious independent cross border, cross sector business competitions. It analysed over 111,000 companies from 34 countries in last year's competition alone.

This year the Awards is also pleased to announce award winning private equity firm, Inflexion, as the new sponsor for its Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Andrew Priest, a Partner at Inflexion said: "We are honoured to sponsor The European Entrepreneur of the Year Award, which recognises the vision, talent and tenacity of Europe's vibrant community of entrepreneurs."

To read what others say about the awards go to www.businessawardseurope.com/testimonials

As well as a robust, transparent competition, The European Business Awards runs in-depth research, alumni groups, conferences and webinars to give leaders from different industries the opportunity to learn, share and solve major challenges.

Adrian Tripp said: "We understand the power of networking and bring together the movers and shakers from multiple sectors all under the same roof."

This year the competition has a three-stage process. Following entry, the Awards will publish its "Ones to Watch" list of the most successful, innovative and ethical businesses from each European country. After further judging, 18 National Winners in each country will be announced in September (one National Winner for each category), and then in December 2019 the final 18 European Winners will be announced at a high profile two day Business Summit and Awards Gala Dinner, bringing together over 700 of the most successful and influential businesses in Europe.

The Awards Categories for 2019:

The Inflexion European Entrepreneur of the Year Award The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year The New Business of The Year Award The Germany Trade and Invest Award for International Expansion The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award The Workplace and People Development Award The Award for Innovation € 0 - 25M The Award for Innovation €26M - 150M The Award for Innovation €150 + The Customer and Market Engagement Award € 0 - 25M The Customer and Market Engagement Award €26M - 150M The Customer and Market Engagement Award €150 + The Digital Technology Award € 0 - 25M The Digital Technology Award €26M - 150M The Digital Technology Award €150 + The Business of the Year Award with Turnover € 0 - 25M The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €26M - 150M The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €150 +

To enter this year's European Business Awards or for more information about the competition please go to www.businessawardseurope.com

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards is one of the world's largest and most prestigious cross border, cross sector business competitions. Since 2007, it has been rewarding the most successful, ethical and innovative businesses across Europe; businesses of all sizes that are a force for social good and making a difference to the world we live in.

Our primary purpose is to support and develop a strong, successful and more ethical business community as we truly believe businesses play a key role in tackling major global issues such as unemployment, climate change and widespread poverty.

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. Last year it considered over 111,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.

About Inflexion: Inflexion is as an award-winning mid-market private equity firm, investing €10m to €250m for a minority or majority stake across all sectors.

As a firm founded by entrepreneurs 20 years ago, it backs high-growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and works in partnership to accelerate growth. It supports businesses to achieve the next stage of their growth through international expansion, mergers and acquisitions, digital expertise, operational improvements, talent management and access to Inflexion's network. With experts in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and India, and the U.S., our investee companies benefit from privileged access to these growth markets. www.inflexion.com

About ELITE: ELITE is a full-service programme designed to share best practice and increase growth opportunities for fast growing companies, with a focus on understanding the capital markets. ELITE is an innovative programme based on exclusive training and a tutorship model, supported by access to the business and financial community. Its aim is to prepare companies for their next stage of growth and investment. For further information on the programme, companies and the full list of partners, please go to: www.elite-growth.com

About Germany Trade & Invest: Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.

About PR Newswire: PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. For more information on PR Newswire please visit www.prnewswire.co.uk

