European Carsharing Technologies Market 2018-2022: Market Opportunity for Technology Providers to Expand Beyond $700 Million by 2022

Over the years, Carsharing technology has evolved from simple manual systems to increasingly complex computer-based systems. There are now a wide range of technology service providers offering solutions, from factory installed to aftermarket, to Carsharing operators. Currently, more than 15 technology providers cater specifically to the Carsharing market offering operators a faster time-to-market. The base analysis for this research study has focused on the European Carsharing Technology Market. More than 20 interviews were conducted over the phone by senior consultants/industry analysts with original equipment suppliers, regulatory authorities, and distributors. Primary research has accounted for 80% of the total research. The countries were selected on the basis of shared mobility services and technology solutions being currently offered.

The aim of this study is to analyze the Carsharing technology market and to provide an overview of the types of providers, key market drivers, and emerging trends. Advances in vehicle sharing technologies are among the biggest drivers for these new mobility models, with connectivity playing a big role in making them more convenient for customers. Data analytics are used to predict the timing and location of demand spikes to ensure more effective rebalancing of the fleet. In some cases, customers are incentivized to drop off cars in specific locations.

In the future, the researcher expects that RFID technology will be slowly replaced by the latest technologies like NFC and BLE. Automated parking (Car2go experimenting with Bosch and Benz) and semi-autonomous driving solutions will open up additional use cases for Carsharing operators. Factors like rapid urbanization, increasing Gen Y population, and penetration rate of smartphones will be a big driver for the vehicle sharing market. Aftermarket Carsharing technology providers would expand their local presence in the region to take advantage of the growing demand.

Key Issues Addressed

How will the Carsharing technology market evolve in 2018 and beyond?

What are the key events affecting growth of shared mobility technology providers?

Who are the key technology providers dominating the Carsharing technology market?

What are the key drivers and challenges for the growing shared vehicle technology market?

What is the competitive landscape for OTS aftermarket solution providers?

What is the market share of various types of technology providers - Factory Installed, Proprietary and Off-The-Shelf Aftermarket Technologies?

What are the key innovations in the Carsharing technology space?

What is the impact on pricing models of shared and connected vehicles?

What are the addressable market opportunities for technology providers (forecast from 2017 to 2022)?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Carsharing Technology Definitions

Evolution of Carsharing Technology Market

Carsharing Technology-Service Models

Significant Growth Expected in the Carsharing Market

Technology Landscape Comparison across Carsharing Market

Carsharing Technology Cost Comparison

Impact of Connected Cars on Costs for Carsharing Operators

Competitive Analysis-Key OTS Aftermarket Solution Providers

Addressable Market Opportunity for Aftermarket Technology Providers

Summary of Key Features for Various Carsharing Markets

Investments and Acquisitions in Carsharing Technologies Market

Innovations in the Carsharing Technology Space

Shared Vehicle Fleet Management-Key Technology Trends

Shared Vehicle Insurance-Key Technology Trends

Key Findings and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Carsharing Technology Definitions

4. Drivers and Restraints-Carsharing Technologies Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Carsharing Market Overview

Traditional Carsharing

Traditional Carsharing-Customer Journey

Traditional Carsharing Market Forecasts-2022

Traditional Carsharing Cost Breakdown Analysis-Europe

P2P Carsharing

P2P Carsharing-Customer Journey

P2P Carsharing Market Forecasts

Cost Breakdown Analysis of P2P CSO Fees

Corporate Carsharing

Corporate Carsharing-Customer Journey

Corporate Carsharing Market Forecasts

Corporate Carsharing Cost Breakdown Analysis-Europe

6. Carsharing Technology Landscape

Competitive Analysis-Key OTS Aftermarket Solution Providers

Traditional Carsharing Technology-Key Features

Traditional Carshare-Technology Landscape

P2P Carsharing Technology-Features

P2P Carsharing-Technology Landscape

Corporate Carsharing-Technology Landscape

Corporate Carsharing Technology-Features

Key Innovations in Carsharing Technology

7. Addressable Market Opportunity for Technology Players

Addressable Market-Definition For the Criteria Used

Forecast Methodology

Addressable Opportunity in the Traditional Carsharing Market

Addressable Opportunity in the P2P Carsharing Market

Addressable Opportunity in the Corporate Carsharing Market

Summary of Key Features for Various Carsharing Markets

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Shared Vehicle Technologies

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

10. Appendix





Companies Featured





Bosch

Benz

