European Carsharing Technologies Market 2018-2022: Market Opportunity for Technology Providers to Expand Beyond $700 Million by 2022
18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "European Carsharing Technologies Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the years, Carsharing technology has evolved from simple manual systems to increasingly complex computer-based systems. There are now a wide range of technology service providers offering solutions, from factory installed to aftermarket, to Carsharing operators. Currently, more than 15 technology providers cater specifically to the Carsharing market offering operators a faster time-to-market. The base analysis for this research study has focused on the European Carsharing Technology Market. More than 20 interviews were conducted over the phone by senior consultants/industry analysts with original equipment suppliers, regulatory authorities, and distributors. Primary research has accounted for 80% of the total research. The countries were selected on the basis of shared mobility services and technology solutions being currently offered.
The aim of this study is to analyze the Carsharing technology market and to provide an overview of the types of providers, key market drivers, and emerging trends. Advances in vehicle sharing technologies are among the biggest drivers for these new mobility models, with connectivity playing a big role in making them more convenient for customers. Data analytics are used to predict the timing and location of demand spikes to ensure more effective rebalancing of the fleet. In some cases, customers are incentivized to drop off cars in specific locations.
In the future, the researcher expects that RFID technology will be slowly replaced by the latest technologies like NFC and BLE. Automated parking (Car2go experimenting with Bosch and Benz) and semi-autonomous driving solutions will open up additional use cases for Carsharing operators. Factors like rapid urbanization, increasing Gen Y population, and penetration rate of smartphones will be a big driver for the vehicle sharing market. Aftermarket Carsharing technology providers would expand their local presence in the region to take advantage of the growing demand.
Key Issues Addressed
- How will the Carsharing technology market evolve in 2018 and beyond?
- What are the key events affecting growth of shared mobility technology providers?
- Who are the key technology providers dominating the Carsharing technology market?
- What are the key drivers and challenges for the growing shared vehicle technology market?
- What is the competitive landscape for OTS aftermarket solution providers?
- What is the market share of various types of technology providers - Factory Installed, Proprietary and Off-The-Shelf Aftermarket Technologies?
- What are the key innovations in the Carsharing technology space?
- What is the impact on pricing models of shared and connected vehicles?
- What are the addressable market opportunities for technology providers (forecast from 2017 to 2022)?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Carsharing Technology Definitions
- Evolution of Carsharing Technology Market
- Carsharing Technology-Service Models
- Significant Growth Expected in the Carsharing Market
- Technology Landscape Comparison across Carsharing Market
- Carsharing Technology Cost Comparison
- Impact of Connected Cars on Costs for Carsharing Operators
- Competitive Analysis-Key OTS Aftermarket Solution Providers
- Addressable Market Opportunity for Aftermarket Technology Providers
- Summary of Key Features for Various Carsharing Markets
- Investments and Acquisitions in Carsharing Technologies Market
- Innovations in the Carsharing Technology Space
- Shared Vehicle Fleet Management-Key Technology Trends
- Shared Vehicle Insurance-Key Technology Trends
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Carsharing Technology Definitions
4. Drivers and Restraints-Carsharing Technologies Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. Carsharing Market Overview
- Traditional Carsharing
- Traditional Carsharing-Customer Journey
- Traditional Carsharing Market Forecasts-2022
- Traditional Carsharing Cost Breakdown Analysis-Europe
- P2P Carsharing
- P2P Carsharing-Customer Journey
- P2P Carsharing Market Forecasts
- Cost Breakdown Analysis of P2P CSO Fees
- Corporate Carsharing
- Corporate Carsharing-Customer Journey
- Corporate Carsharing Market Forecasts
- Corporate Carsharing Cost Breakdown Analysis-Europe
6. Carsharing Technology Landscape
- Competitive Analysis-Key OTS Aftermarket Solution Providers
- Traditional Carsharing Technology-Key Features
- Traditional Carshare-Technology Landscape
- P2P Carsharing Technology-Features
- P2P Carsharing-Technology Landscape
- Corporate Carsharing-Technology Landscape
- Corporate Carsharing Technology-Features
- Key Innovations in Carsharing Technology
7. Addressable Market Opportunity for Technology Players
- Addressable Market-Definition For the Criteria Used
- Forecast Methodology
- Addressable Opportunity in the Traditional Carsharing Market
- Addressable Opportunity in the P2P Carsharing Market
- Addressable Opportunity in the Corporate Carsharing Market
- Summary of Key Features for Various Carsharing Markets
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-Shared Vehicle Technologies
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
Companies Featured
- Bosch
- Benz
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nshsm9/european?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article