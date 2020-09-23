European Data Center Power Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: Increasing Development of Hyperscale Data Centers & Innovation In UPS Battery Technology

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Power Market in Europe- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Data Center Power Market in Europe Report.

The Data Center Power Market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1% during the period 2019-2025.

The data center power market in Europe has been witnessing strong growth with an increase in power infrastructure spending and the development of multiple large data center facilities with power capacities of 50 MW. The market witnessed investments in more than 140 projects in 2019, which are expected to be operational before June 2020. The implementation of GDPR, which is the EU law on data protection and privacy policy, has increased the investment in data centers.



Colocation providers are the main revenue generators for the market. Most data centers are designed to be flexible and can be configured to support up to 2N redundant UPS systems, rack PDUs, and dual incoming power feeds. Over 70% of colocation facilities can be configured based on customer requirements. The use of renewable energy is likely to increase the focus on the design of data centers, redefine the installation and commissioning process, and increase physical security requirements in case of on-site power generation.



The spread of COVID-19 has affected major data center operations across Europe with the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Ireland being the most affected. Many data center countries in Europe have halted their work. For instance, the government of France has stopped all non-essential construction projects to avoid the spread of the virus.



However, in Germany and Ireland, construction works continue, where the contractors are requested to take precautionary measures to avoid infection and spread. In the UK, according to the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA), the government has agreed to continue construction works as long as it follows the guidance of Public Health England (PHE). Hence, the outbreak of pandemic is expected to hamper the growth of the data center power market in 2020.



Market Dynamics



Impact Of COVID-19



Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Industry

Impact Of Covid-19 In Europe Data Center Power Market

Market Growth Enablers



Growing Colocation Investments

Increasing Development Of Hyperscale Data Centers

Innovation In Ups Battery Technology

Rising Adoption Of Modular Power Infrastructure & Data Centers

Availability Of Power Resources & Tax Incentives

Growing Power Consumption & Rack Power Density

Market Growth Restraints



Increased Power Outages Caused By Equipment Failure

High Cost Of Power-Efficient Infrastructure

High Maintenance Cost & Inefficiency Drives OPEX

Market Opportunities & Trends



Increasing Procurement Of Renewable Energy

Use Of Lithium-Ion Batteries In Data Centers

Software-Defined Power To Monitor & Automate Power Infrastructure

Increasing Demand For Edge Data Centers

Adoption Of DC UPS Systems To Reduce Power Loss

Vendor Analysis



The data center power market is witnessing increasing competition among power infrastructure providers. It is becoming competitive with power solution providers offering innovative products to offer maximum efficiency and reliability. Data center operators are more susceptible to procuring energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions.



ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading power players. Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market. There are also multiple vendors with a strong presence in a specific country and have partnerships with several service providers in the region.



Key Company Profiles

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)

MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Systems

Artesyn Embedded Technologies (Advanced Energy)

Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks)

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Group

Fuji Electric

Generac Power Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitech Power Protection

Hitzinger

KOHLER (SDMO)

Legrand

Mitsubishi

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Pramac

Riello UPS

Rittal

Socomec

Toshiba

Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

