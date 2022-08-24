European Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2022-2030 - Increased OEM Partnerships with Charging Infrastructure Participants for Quicker Technology Adoption

Aug 24, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis predicts that Europe's electric truck population will cross 5.8 million units by 2030, creating a huge demand for electric vehicle charging equipment. It is estimated that ~335,000 chargers will be required (depending on utilization levels) to cater to the energy demand of 5.8 million trucks in 2030.
With stringent emission norms and government incentives, electrification is poised to take off in Europe's commercial vehicle segment. Technology advancements in battery and charging stations present huge opportunities for value chain participants. This study provides strategic insights on the European electric truck charging infrastructure covering different types of chargers, the policies and legislation, and estimates on the total number of chargers required to cater to the increasing energy demand from EV trucks.
Among the charging types, plug-in charging is widely used across EV segments. Major players are developing up to 350 kW ultra-fast DC chargers to charge electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The next wave of charging technology, with more than 1 MW capacity, is under development by OEMs and charging equipment manufacturers. The study briefly discusses the deployment of charging infrastructure to recharge electric trucks.
There are 3 types of charging facilities (Destination, Depot, and En route) to ensure adequate charging infrastructure availability and cater to different truck operation demands. Depot/destination charging will be the most preferred charging type across applications due to its lower cost of use; however, with increased charger power, en route charging will also gain popularity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Electric Trucks in Operation - 2022, 2025 and 2030
- Types of Charging Solutions
- Technology Roadmap
- Types of Charging During Truck Operation
- Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Value Chain
- Research Scope
- Powertrain Technology Segmentation
- Definitions
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Charger Types and Standards
- Popular Charging Modes
- Plug-in Charging
- Pantograph Charging
- Induction Charging
- Charger and Socket Types
- EV Charging Infrastructure and Plug Type Specifications
- Standards and Legislation for EV Charging
4. Policies and Incentives
- EU Policies on Alternative Fuel Infrastructure
- Investments in Alternative Fuel Infrastructure
- Incentives: Germany
- Incentives: Rest of Europe
5. Overview of Electric Truck Industry and Charging Infrastructure
- Electric Truck Market Forecast: New Sales
- Electric Truck Market Forecast: Vehicles in Operation (VIOs)
- Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Deployment Roadmap
- Use Case Analysis for Deployment Types
6. EV Charging Value Chain
- EV Charging Infrastructure Value Chain: Major Participants
- EV Charging Infrastructure Value Chain: Flow of Value Chain
- Charging Infrastructure: Charging Station Installation Costs
- Charging Infrastructure Investments: Participants
- Ownership Models
- Key OEM Partnerships
7. EVSE Unit YoY Demand Forecast (2022-2030)
- Total Chargers Required: Low Utilization and High Utilization Scenarios
8. Key Supplier Profiles
- Supplier Profile: ABB
- Supplier Profile: Siemens
- Supplier Profile: Eaton
- Supplier Profile: EVBox
- Supplier Profile: Schneider Electric
9. Key Takeaways
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Competence of Charging Technology Vital for Market Growth
- Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3: Increased OEM Partnerships with Charging Infrastructure Participants for Quicker Technology Adoption
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7n7un
