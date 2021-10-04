European Electric Two-Wheeler Market to Grow with Massive CAGR of 27.6% Through 2025: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a target of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20% by 2020 from the levels recorded in 1990, emissions in Europe during 2015–2019 were above 2014 levels. This has been mainly attributed by the European Union (EU) to the increase in emissions from the transport sector. A big problem for a long while, Europe has been working hard to reduce these emissions, for which, apart from the Euro emission standards, several favorable initiatives to boost the purchase of electric vehicles (EV) have been implemented.

P&S Intelligence cites both these reasons while projecting an increase in the European electric scooters and motorcycles market size to $758.5 million by 2025, at a 27.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2025. As most of the trips taken on vehicles in Europe are for short distances, replacing cars with two-wheelers, specifically electric ones, could help reduce emissions massively. In addition, Italy and Spain have always had a rich scooter culture, which could create big potential opportunities for electric two-wheeler manufacturers.

This is also why e-scooters have witnessed higher sales than e-motorcycles in the continent till now. Moreover, scooters are cheaper and available in more models, which helps boost their sales. However, scooters have less-powerful batteries and motors, which restrain their adoption to some extent. This is why sales of electric motorcycles are expected to pick up rapidly in the region in the years to come. Plus, with many of the highways in Europe, such as Germany's Autobahn network, not having any practical speed limit, high-power electric motorcycles will appeal to the youth.

France held the largest share in the European electric scooters and motorcycles market in 2020 because of the strong government efforts to raise the usage of EVs for reducing the emission of GHGs. In the coming years, the highest CAGR is projected to be seen in Spain, where automakers are rapidly establishing manufacturing plants, drawn by the increasing public awareness on EVs and government efforts to drive their adoption. Moreover, the demand for electric two-wheelers in sharing services is growing in the country as people are taking efforts to make the urban traffic congestion problem less severe.

Asia-Pacific is the most-productive electric scooter and motorcycle market, on account of the rising per capita income, rapid urbanization, and strong government support for EVs.

In Europe, the demand for electric two-wheeler sharing services was observed to be the highest in Spain during the last few years. This was due to the existence of a vibrant scooter culture, especially in Barcelona.

