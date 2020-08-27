European Endpoint Security Market Analysis 2020 with Analysis of Key Companies Including Microsoft, ESET, Kaspersky and SentinelOne

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Endpoint Security Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data breaches are inevitable in the enterprise space, and endpoints continue to be a popular vector of cyberattacks. In response, endpoint security tools have evolved from signature-based antivirus to advanced endpoint security solutions.



Endpoint security includes host-based software products that secure computing devices such as laptops, desktops, netbooks, tablets, servers, IoT devices, and smartphones from malware, cyberattacks, unwanted applications, and physical loss or theft.



Traditionally, endpoint security comprised 2 segments, namely endpoint protection platforms (EPPs) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools. Over the past 2 years, many vendors have combined EPP and EDR capabilities in a single platform, resulting in the birth of next-generation endpoint security tools.



The Radar indicates companies' market positioning through growth and innovation scores. The write up presents profiles for all the companies marked on the Radar. The report analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria. Leading participants are then positioned, and these include Microsoft, McAfee, ESET, and Kaspersky. Companies that garner top scores on both the growth and the innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

The Radar: European Endpoint Security Market

The Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Microsoft

McAfee

ESET

Kaspersky

Sophos

Cisco

CrowdStrike

F-Secure

Panda Security

Tanium

Check Point

Webroot

BeyondTrust

Cyberbit

SentinelOne

4. Strategic Insights



5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO'S Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uoj4fp

