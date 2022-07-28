European Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2022: Focus on UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordics, Benelux, CEE

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Projections for European Facility Management Market, Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European facility management (FM) market suffered a significant shock due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is bouncing back, with future growth focused on technology and sustainability.

The industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and creative service offerings. FM services are commoditizing in many parts of Europe, and suppliers need innovation and new value propositions to avoid the cost trap.

The future of FM is technology-enabled, and the pandemic accelerated digital technology use. The Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and advanced connectivity will drive efficiency for service suppliers and clients. Meanwhile, the European FM market fights to get back on a growth curve. The market returned to growth in 2021 but will not return to the 2019 levels until 2022.

This study identifies the 15 most significant opportunities for growth across the short-, mid-, and long-term future as the market recovers and redefines itself after the pandemic. It also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2026.

It analyzes the competition and workplace future, customer segments, service trends, service integration strategies, competitive trends, technology impact, and the market outlook by country, namely the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Nordics, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and the Rest of Europe (RoE).

Organic growth is hard to find in such a big and mature industry. Therefore, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable.

The market will continue to move quickly toward service integration, sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. This shift from cost focus to complete client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin critical transformations in the FM market during the next 6 years.

Post-COVID-19 innovation must focus on building digitalization, workplace optimization, providing healthy and safe buildings, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions. The need to focus on organizational resilience, sustainability, and augmented operations will increase.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management (FM)

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Chief Executive Officers' (CEOs') 360-Degree Perspective

European FM Market in Numbers

European FM Market Segmentation

European FM Market Growth by Segment

Top Growth Opportunities

Top Predictions for the European FM Market

Conclusions

3 Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Market Definitions

Value Spectrum of FM Services

Questions this Study will Answer

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Summary of FM Market Growth Outlook

Top 5 FM Developments

Future FM Trends

European FM Market Evolution

Top Transformational Trends in FM

Short-term FM Growth Opportunities

Medium-term FM Growth Opportunities

Long-term FM Growth Opportunities

European FM Universe

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model

Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

4 Competition Analysis

Competitive Outlook for FM in Europe

Key Companies in the FM Environment by Company Background

Key Competitors in the European FM Market by Country

Competitive Environment

Revenue Market Share

Leading FM Suppliers by Country

FM Delivery Models by Leading Company

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country

European FM Market Revenue by Country

European FM Market Growth by Country

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - UK

FM Market Dynamics in the UK

FM Market Segmentations in the UK

FM Market Forecast in the UK

FM Competitive Environment in the UK

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - France

FM Market Dynamics in France

FM Market Segmentations in France

FM Market Forecast in France

FM Competitive Environment in France

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Germany

FM Market Dynamics in Germany

FM Market Segmentations in Germany

FM Market Forecast in Germany

FM Competitive Environment in Germany

9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Italy

FM Market Dynamics in Italy

FM Market Segmentations in Italy

FM Market Forecast in Italy

FM Competitive Environment in Italy

10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Spain

FM Market Dynamics in Spain

FM Market Segmentations in Spain

FM Market Forecast in Spain

FM Competitive Environment in Spain

11 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Nordics

FM Market Dynamics in the Nordics

FM Market Segmentations in the Nordics

FM Market Forecast in the Nordics

FM Competitive Environment in the Nordics

12 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Benelux

FM Market Dynamics in Benelux

FM Market Segmentations in Benelux

FM Market Forecast in Benelux

FM Competitive Environment in Benelux

13 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)

FM Market Dynamics in CEE

FM Market Segmentations in CEE

FM Market Forecast in CEE

FM Competitive Environment in CEE

14 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rest of Europe (RoE)

FM Market Dynamics in RoE

FM Market Segmentations in RoE

FM Market Forecast in RoE

FM Competitive Environment in RoE

15 Growth Opportunity Universe - Short-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Remote Workforce

Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings

Growth Opportunity 3: New Work Environments

Growth Opportunity 4: Critical Customer Sectors

Growth Opportunity 5: Asset Efficiency

16 Growth Opportunity Universe - Medium-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy and Safe Buildings

Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations

Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services

17 Growth Opportunity Universe - Long-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services

Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration

18 Next Steps

