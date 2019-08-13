European Fire Detection and Suppression Market 2018-2019 & 2025
Aug 13, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Fire Detection and Suppression Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European fire detection and suppression market generated $3.27 billion in revenue in 2018. The growth trend observed in the past years is expected to continue over the forecast period as well, and the market is expected grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% over 2018-2025.
This research on the European fire detection (sensors and alarms that detect and warn against fire) and fire suppression (water-based, gas-based and foam fire suppression systems) market offers an overview of the fire safety market in Europe for the period from 2015 to 2025. In this research, revenue represents manufacturers' sales of fire and safety products and does not include any consulting, installation and project management fees. The base year for this report is 2018. Both the fire detection and fire suppression segments are further analysed by the following regions.
A vertical market analysis is also available with revenue contributions over the study period for commercial (hospitality, healthcare, recreational and leisure establishments, restaurants, entertainment, offices, banks, retail buildings); industrial (process and discrete industries); government; educational and other sectors (data centres, airport, utilities and other buildings).
Further, this research analyses the drivers and restraints that affect the growth of the European fire detection and suppression market. Increased fire safety measures, high number of fire-related fatalities, rising building construction activities and stringent building codes and safety regulations are likely to drive demand from 2018 to 2025.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Have the positions of leading competitors changed? Did they lose market share?
- How dynamic is the market? Are there acquisitions? Is there any supporting industry aiding to the growth of the market?
- Which end user will influence the demand for the fire and safety systems?
- Who are the key market participants, and what are their competitive strengths?
- What are the different sales distribution channels present in the market? Are they likely to change in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Definition and Scope
- Fire Detection Segment-Definitions
- Fire Suppression Segment-Definitions
- Market Definition-Application Segments
- Sales by Segment
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Fire Detection and Suppression Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Fire Detection and Suppression Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Fire Detection and Suppression Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Total Fire Detection and Suppression Market-Key M&A Trends
- Technology Roadmap
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-IoT-enabled Fire Safety Products
- Growth Opportunity 2-Open Platform
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Fire Detection Segment Analysis
- Fire Detection Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
8. Fire Suppression Segment Analysis
- Fire Suppression Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m35c1n
