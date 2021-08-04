European Football TV Revenues Market Report 2021: La Ligue, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, Premier League - Forecasts from 2014/2015 to 2024/2025 Featuring BT, SKY, UEFA
Broadcasters' revenues for live football matches to their domestic leagues and the UEFA Champions League will reach $10.5 billion in the 2021/22 season [the first season when fans return to stadia] in the top five European countries. These broadcasters will pay $8.3 billion for the rights.
The UK leads the revenue charts by some distance, with $3.6 billion expected from screening live matches from the English Premier League and Champions League in the 2021/22 season. Equivalent revenues in Spain will be some way behind the UK at $2.3 billion. Germany, with the largest population of the five countries covered, will generate revenues similar to Spain.
Broadcasters' revenues fell by $6.1 billion during the 2019/20 season as the pandemic hit hardest. Payments were deferred or reduced by the rights holders during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Key Topics Covered:
This report contains comprehensive coverage for the UEFA Champions League and domestic leagues in the top five countries.
The report comprises:
- Executive Summary
- France (La Ligue)
- Germany (Bundesliga)
- Italy (Serie A)
- Spain (La Liga)
- UK (English Premier League)
- Country-by-country forecasts from 2014/2015 to 2024/2025
Companies Mentioned
- BT
- Sky
- UEFA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hqae3v
