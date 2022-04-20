European Helicopter Modernization Program Opportunities Report 2022: Growth Strategies Fueled by Need to Replace Legacy Aircraft Fleets as They Reach Maturity

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Helicopter Modernization Program Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study highlights the European military helicopter market and the latest European modernization needs for short- and long-term legacy platforms.

Europe needs a new generation of helicopters, and the region is starting a massive modernization program to develop new employment and technology concepts. This new program, the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC), could compete with or incorporate the more advanced US military helicopter program, the Future Vertical Lift (FVL).

The NGRC has a potential market size of $35 billion. The program is nascent, and 5 countries are currently integrating it (France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Greece). Spain and the United States are also interested in the program.



Among the 3 helicopter markets by type, 2 show interesting growth potential: the attack helicopter market and the heavy-lift helicopter market. These 2 markets lack modern platforms or acceptable fleet availability rates. Regarding the modernization of military helicopter fleets, European countries' most significant challenge is building the political will to consolidate their fleets into common models to reduce their logistical footprint.



The 2 leading European military helicopter companies have to integrate each other and consider the possibility of integrating with US military helicopter companies if they want to keep up with cutting-edge technologies during the next 2 decades.



The market size for new modernization programs in the next 5 years will reach approximately $60.00 billion, at $12.0 billion per year. Some military development projects involve sensitive information that is classified and not available to the public; therefore, the number of current contracts may actually be higher than depicted in the forecasts.

The competitive landscape shows a high market concentration among two major players. Drivers and restraints are cited within this analysis that primarily focuses on industrial, political, and foreign challenges affecting future NATO Europe scenarios that will impact current modernization efforts.



Finally, the analysis offers growth opportunities for companies currently in or considering entering the military helicopter market or vertical take-off and landing aircraft market.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on European Helicopter Modernization Programs

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview, Trends and Challenges

Scope of Research

European Military Helicopter Segmentation by Type

European Key Competitors by Military Helicopter Type

European Military Helicopters by Type

European Military Helicopters by OEM

Growth Drivers for European Helicopter Modernization Programs

Growth Restraints for European Helicopter Modernization Programs

Military Helicopter Programs in Europe

Growth Opportunity Analysis - European Utility Helicopter

Growth Opportunity Analysis - European Attack Helicopter

Growth Opportunity Analysis - European Heavy Lift Helicopter

European Helicopter Market - Germany

European Helicopter Market - France

European Helicopter Market - United Kingdom

European Helicopter Market - Italy

European Helicopter Market - Sweden

European Helicopter Market - Other Countries

Growth Opportunity Universe - European Helicopter Modernization Program

Growth Opportunity 1: NGRC Modernization Program for a European Medium Utility Multi-role Helicopter

Growth Opportunity 2: Heavy lift Helicopter Fleet for France

Growth Opportunity 3: Military eVTOL for European Armed Forces to Enable a Smaller Logistic Footprint

Growth Opportunity 4: High Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing Aircraft for an European Long-distance Strategic Projection Unit

Conclusion

Appendix

Top 5 Countries for Current Helicopter Fleet - Europe : 2020

