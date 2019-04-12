European Hemostats and Sealants Market Worth $77 Million by 2022 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "European Hemostats and Sealants Market by Brand Hemopatch (Baxter), Tachosil (Takeda), Veriset (Medtronic), Avitene (C.R Bard), Sangustop (B Braun) & Lyostypt (B Braun), Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy & Spain), Europe - Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Hemostats And Sealants (Focused Products) Market is projected to reach USD 77 million by 2022 from USD 59 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Based on focused products, the tachosil is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on focused products, the market is segmented into Tachosil, Lyostypt, Sangustop, Veriset, Avitene and Hemopatch. The tachosil is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major reason behind the high growth of the brand is increasing demand amongst the end-users

Germany commanded the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on region, the hemostats and sealants (focused products) market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain. Germany dominated the hemostats and sealants market in 2017. This is mainly due to the large patient population in the country. The favorable reimbursement scenario for the usage of hemostats in various surgeries in Germany is also driving the growth of this market

Key players operating in the hemostats and sealants (focused products) market include B. Braun (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), C R Bard (US), Takeda (Japan), and Baxter (US).

