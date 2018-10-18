European Hospital Beds Market 2018-2024 - Smart Beds and Robotic Beds to offer New Growth Avenues

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "European Hospital Beds Market By Product (Beds, Accessories), Area Of Use (Critical, Bariatric, Med Surg, Pediatric, Maternal), Technology (Powered, Manual), Type Of Care (Curative, Long Term), And End User (Hospital, Homecare)-Forecast To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The factors such as increasing elderly population coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the launch of technologically advanced beds are driving the growth of European medical/hospital beds market. Moreover, the emergence of smart beds and robotic beds and growing demand for beds for long-care further supports the growth of this market. However, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries (eliminating the necessity of longer hospital stays) and the decreasing number of hospitals and hospital beds in some of the European countries hinder the growth of this market.



Medical beds commanded the largest share of European medical/hospital beds market by product in 2017. However, accessories are expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period mainly due to the growing demand for custom accessories such as extensions, side rails, and side trays.



The medical beds market for hospitals (end user segment) commanded the largest share of the European market in 2017. This is attributed to growing healthcare expenditure across the region and the increasing prevalence of various acute and chronic diseases resulting in greater admission rates in hospitals.



An in-depth analysis of the European region provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights of seven regions, namely, Russia, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe (RoE). Russia commanded the largest share of the European medical/hospital beds market in 2017, followed by France, the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Spain. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as large population base, an ageing population, the prevalence of chronic illnesses, and presence of a large number of hospitals coupled with greater access to healthcare.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Research



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Increasing Elderly Population Coupled with Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.1.2. Launch of Technologically Advanced Beds

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.2.2.2. Declining Number of Beds

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Smart Beds and Robotic Beds to offer New Growth Avenues

4.2.3.2. Growing Demand for Beds for Long-Term Care

4.2.4. Trends

4.2.4.1. Transition from Acute Care to Long-Term Care

4.3. Market Share Analysis



5. European Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hospital/Medical Beds

5.3. Accessories



6. European Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Area of Use

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Critical Care

6.3. Long-Term Care

6.4. Bariatric Care

6.5. Med-Surg

6.6. Pediatric Care

6.7. Maternal Care

6.8. Home Care



7. European Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Type of Care

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Curative Care

7.3. Long-Term Care

7.4. Rehabilitative Care



8. European Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Powered Beds

8.2.1. Electric Beds

8.2.2. Semi-Electric Beds

8.3. Manual Beds



9. European Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hospitals

9.3. Elderly Care Settings

9.4. Home Care Settings

9.5. Others



10. European Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Region

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Russia

10.1.2. France

10.1.3. U.K.

10.1.4. Germany

10.1.5. Italy

10.1.6. Spain

10.1.7. Rest of Europe (RoE)



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. New Product Launches

11.2. Agreements

11.3. Acquisitions



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

12.1. Stryker Corporation

12.2. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

12.3. Getinge AB

12.4. Invacare Corporation

12.5. Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.

12.6. Medline Industries, Inc.

12.7. Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

12.8. Gendron Inc.

12.9. LINET Group SE

12.10. Joerns Healthcare LLC.

12.11. Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Savaria Corporation)

12.12. Savion Industries

12.13. Malvestio Spa (A Subsidiary of Malvestio Group)



