European Hospital Inpatient Information/Specialities & Equipment/Surgery Statistics Register 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Hospital Register - Inpatient Information/Specialities & Equipment/Surgery Statistics" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Detailed hospital-level inpatient statistics in 4 major European countries: Germany, France, Spain, The United Kingdom

In the four countries:

  • 4,887 Acute hospitals
  • Up to 183 different inpatient diagnoses
  • Unrestricted access
  • No download limits

a. Accurate
Updated continuously
The on-line database always has the latest information

b. Cost Effective
Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports

c. Easy-to-use
Ready made charts graphs and maps to incorporate in reports and presentations

With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

  • Find all the hospitals in France that treat breast cancer
  • Create a complete list, including the number of cases per year
  • Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps. In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report

Vital information for marketing, sales and business development.

European Hospital Register - Surgery Statistics

Detailed hospital-level surgery statistics in 4 major European countries:

  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • The United Kingdom

In the four countries:

  • 3,823 Surgical hospitals
  • Up to 780 different surgical procedures
  • Unrestricted access
  • No download limits

a. Accurate
Updated continuously
The on-line database always has the latest information.

b. Cost Effective
Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports.

c. Easy-to-use
Ready made charts graphs and maps to incorporate in reports and presentations

With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

  • Find all the hospitals in Germany that perform knee replacements
  • Create a complete list, including the number of procedures per year
  • Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps

In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report.

Vital information for marketing, sales and business development.

European Hospital Register - Specialities & Equipment - Comprehensive on-line hospital database

Europe - 19,000+ hospitals in 23 countries In the 23 countries:

  • Total Healthcare Expenditure: ?1,028,683,000 million
  • Total Population: 390,194,000

An annual licence to the European Hospital Register gives:

  • A continuously updated database
  • Unrestricted access
  • Unlimited data downloads Extensive
  • 130 different criteria including 116 medical specialities

Accurate - Updated continuously - The on-line database always has the latest information.

Cost Effective - Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports.

With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

  • Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports and ASCII files
  • Find all the hospitals in Switzerland and Austria with ophthalmic surgery and create a mailing list
  • Identify all the public psychiatric hospitals in Germany and categorize them by size
  • Discover how many hospitals in the United Kingdom use alternative medicine and create a telephone list
  • Ascertain all the hospitals with dermatology wards in Italy and export the contact data to Excel

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dr74m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


