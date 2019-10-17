European ICT Annual License Markets 2019-2020: Country-level Data for 29 Markets

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ICT Annual License 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The reports provide the reader with an intimate understanding of the dynamics and trends in European and worldwide ICT markets.

Includes both ICT Market Reports published in 2019:

ICT Market Report 2019/20

ICT Market Report 2019/20 UPDATE (available in December 2019 )

The ICT Market Report 2019/20 features:

Country-level data for 29 European ICT markets

Country-level data for Brazil , China , India , Japan , Turkey , USA

, , , , , Analysis of ICT market developments in 8 European countries

Analysis of key market and technology trends in Europe

Detailed market data and forecasts (2016-2020)

Excel file including all market data

The ICT Market Report 2019/20 UPDATE includes:

Country-level data for 29 European ICT markets

Country-level data for Brazil , China , India , Japan , Turkey , USA

, , , , , Detailed market data and forecasts (2016-2020)

Excel file including all market data

Key Topics Covered:



A The European ICT Market



1 The ICT Market of Western Europe

1.1 Western Europe: ICT Market Dynamics and KeyTrends

1.1.1 Macroeconomic Developments Affecting the ICT Market

1.1.2. Key Business and Technology Trends Reshaping the ICT Environment and Industry

1.1.3 IT Market Developments by Segment

1.1.4 Telecommunications Market Development by Segment



1.2 Western Europe: Data Tables

1.3 Western Europe: Country Analyses

1.3.1 Belgium/Luxembourg

1.3.2 France

1.3.3 Germany

1.3.4 Italy

1.3.5 Greece

1.3.6 Spain

1.3.7 Switzerland

1.3.8 United Kingdom

1.4 Other Western European Countries: Data Tables

1.4.1 Austria

1.4.2 Denmark

1.4.3 Finland

1.4.4 Ireland

1.4.5 Netherlands

1.4.6 Norway

1.4.7 Portugal

1.4.8 Sweden



2. The ICT Market in Central and Eastern Europe

2.1 Central and Eastern Europe: ICT Market Dynamics and Key Trends

2.1.1 Macroeconomic Developments Affecting the ICT Market

2.1.2 Key Technology Trends Reshaping the ICT Environment and Industry

2.1.3 IT Market Developments by Segment

2.1.4 Telecommunications Market Development by Segment

2.2 Central and Eastern Europe: Data Tables

2.3 Other Central and Eastern European Countries: Data Tables

2.3.1 Bulgaria

2.3.2 Croatia

2.3.3 Czech Republic

2.3.4 Estonia

2.3.5 Hungary

2.3.6 Latvia

2.3.7 Lithuania

2.3.8 Poland

2.3.9 Romania

2.3.10 Russia

2.3.11 Slovakia

2.3.12 Slovenia



3. The ICT Market in the EU: Aggregate Data Tables



B The ICT Market in Non-European Countries



1 Brazil

2 China

3 India

4 Japan

5 Turkey

6 USA



C The Global ICT Market



D Summary Data Tables by Country



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ww6r6



