European In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Opportunities, Analysis & Forecasts, 2014-2017 & 2018-2025

The Burning Questions This Report Will Answer:

Which are the major import and export hubs for IVD players in Europe ? Is it all across major markets or does it differ in Germany and France ?

? Is it all across major markets or does it differ in and ? Who are the domestic players in the country level IVD market? Which sectors they are dominant and/or where are they absent?

Which disease pattern will drive the future of IVD market in Europe ? Especially in Germany , France and UK?

? Especially in , and UK? Will Brexit impact the IVD players? What are the regulatory changes that are expected in 2019 and 2022?

European In Vitro Diagnostics Market (Major Focus on Germany, France and The United Kingdom)



It should not come as a surprise that while the markets in Britain may face some fluctuations due to Brexit, major players in Britain are hopeful that with the new dynamics, newer opportunities will knock the doors of UK's IVD market. Germany shall remain the market leader followed by France at No. 2 position, followed by Italy. Among the smaller nations, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Ireland and United Kingdom will show more growth than the remaining European nations. The report explores the opportunities and gaps in the top two IVD market of Europe as well as the most watched IVD market in 2018-2019, i.e., the UK.



On one hand the report deals with the Typology of out-of-pocket payments per country which varies in European member states which leads to varied payments by patients in different countries (impacts the cost of IVD tests) and on the other hand, it also looks at the attractive segments where IVD companies may come across decision makers and focus their marketing strategies accordingly. Infectious diseases, oncology, life style diseases shall remain the top three attractive segments in Europe.



Europe accounts for 23.4% of global cancer cases and 20.3% of cancer deaths, although it has only 9 per cent of the global population. Europe is characterized by striking geographical differences in cancer occurrence. There were an estimated 3.5 million new cancer cases and 1.9 million cancer deaths in Europe in 2012. Cancers of the female breast, colo-rectum, prostate and lung constitute over half of the overall incidences, while lung and colorectal cancer rank as the most common causes of cancer death. It widely varies from country to country.



In men, prostate cancer is the most frequent form of cancer incidence in most Northern, Western and Southern European countries, while lung cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in Central and Eastern Europe. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men in almost all European countries, while breast cancer dominates as the most frequent in women. Lung cancer is also a leading cause of cancer death in certain European countries among women, overtaking breast cancer.



While breast cancer incidence rates continued to increase in most European countries, mortality rates decreased, as a result of earlier diagnosis and improved therapies. IVD market is attractive and prominent among the oncologists. Besides, therapy area, the report highlights the attractiveness in products and services, end user markets.



The study looks at the major import and export IVD markets in Europe and analyses the trends from 2014 till date. It also provides country wise data i.e. Import and export destinations in Germany, France and UK from 2014, while giving insights on changing dynamics between new emerging markets for IVD companies. The report highlights the teething issues of new investors in markets such as Germany, UK and France and guide them through the do's and don'ts in the market.



Thermo Fisher

Bio-Rad

Roche

