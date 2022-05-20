European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Industry to 2031 - Technological Advancements in Molecular Techniques and Infectious Diagnostic Tests Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Country-Wise Analysis: Focus on Product, Testing Location, Infectious Disease Type, Infection Type, Technology, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at $1,394.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $7,900.4 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The use of infectious disease diagnostics kits, assays, and other consumables has increased due to the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing key player initiatives, and the rising government initiatives. The increasing investments by healthcare companies to meet industry demand and the growing adoption of infectious disease diagnostics kits, tubes, and reagents among major end users are major factors propelling the growth of the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market.

The Europe infectious disease diagnostics market comprises well-established and newly emerging companies. Several companies are attempting to sustain their position in the market by launching new products and raising funds to develop new products for infectious disease diagnostics from different product types. Key market players of the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market witnessed product launch and approval, business funding, and synergistic activities from January 2018 to March 2022. The inclination of companies toward product launches suggests that companies are constantly bringing new products to the market to test viral and bacterial infections, which is primarily attributed to an increase in demand for kits and assays by end users.

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Hologic Inc. (Mobidiag Ltd.), Abacus Diagnostica Oy, Novacyt Group, Biocartis

Regional Segmentation

Europe -5 - Germany , U.K., France , Italy and Spain

-5 - , U.K., , and Nordic- Denmark , Sweden , Norway and Finland

, , and Baltic- Estonia , Lithuania and Latvia

, and Rest-of- Europe

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Technological Innovation Resulting in Market Pull

Significant External Funding Supporting Market Growth

Market Challenges

Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

Complex Regulatory Frameworks Delaying the Approval of New Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Market Opportunities

Massive Scope for Adoption of Infectious Disease Diagnostics in Emerging Nations

Technological Advancements in Molecular Techniques and Infectious Diagnostic Tests

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market?

infectious disease diagnostics market? What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market?

infectious disease diagnostics market? How is each segment of the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the expected revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

infectious disease diagnostics market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the expected revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031? What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for molecular diagnostics?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

infectious disease diagnostics market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players? What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2021-2031? Which infectious disease product type is anticipated to have the most promising growth?

What are the key applications in the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market? What are the major segments of these applications? What technologies are dominating these application segments?

infectious disease diagnostics market? What are the major segments of these applications? What technologies are dominating these application segments? What are the major technologies that are employed in the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market? Which is the dominating technology?

infectious disease diagnostics market? Which is the dominating technology? Who are the primary end users of the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market? Which is the fastest-growing end-user segment in the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market?

infectious disease diagnostics market? Which is the fastest-growing end-user segment in the infectious disease diagnostics market? Who are the key manufacturers in the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major infectious disease diagnostics manufacturer?

infectious disease diagnostics market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major infectious disease diagnostics manufacturer? What is the scope of the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market in the EU'5, Baltic, and Nordic regions? Which infectious disease diagnostics product and end user dominate these regions?

infectious disease diagnostics market in the EU'5, Baltic, and Nordic regions? Which infectious disease diagnostics product and end user dominate these regions? What are the emerging trends in the Europe infectious disease diagnostics market? How are these trends revolutionizing the diagnostic procedure?

infectious disease diagnostics market? How are these trends revolutionizing the diagnostic procedure? Which technologies are anticipated to break through the current infectious diseases diagnostic regime?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

What are the regulatory procedures required to unify the approval process for emerging infectious disease diagnostics? How will these enhance the reimbursement scenario?

What are the gaps in regularizing optimum infectious disease diagnostics adoption in regular healthcare routines? How are

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Definitions

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2 Market Overview

1.3 Significant Technologies in Infectious Disease Diagnostics

1.4 Classification of Infectious Disease Diagnostics

1.5 Europe Footprint

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

1.6.2.2 Technological Innovation Resulting in Market Pull

1.6.2.3 Significant External Funding Supporting Market Growth

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.3.1 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

1.6.3.2 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

1.6.3.3 Complex Regulatory Frameworks Delaying the Approval of New Molecular Diagnostic Tests

1.6.4 Market Opportunities

1.6.4.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Infectious Disease Diagnostics in Emerging Nations

1.6.4.2 Technological Advancements in Molecular Techniques and Infectious Diagnostic Tests

1.7 COVID-19 Impact on Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

1.7.1 COVID-19 Impact on Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size

1.7.2 Realistic Growth Scenario

1.7.3 Optimistic Growth Scenario

1.7.4 Disruption in Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Due to COVID-19

1.8 Competitive Landscape

1.8.1 Acquisitions

1.8.2 Synergistic Activities

1.8.3 Product Launches and Approvals

1.8.4 Business Expansion Activities

1.8.5 Market-Share Analysis (by Company)

1.8.6 Growth-Share Analysis (by Technology)

1.9 Industry Insights

1.9.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

2 Products

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 System

2.1.2 Kits and Reagents

2.1.3 Software

3 Testing Location

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Laboratory Testing

3.1.2 Point-of-Care Testing

4 Technology

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

4.1.1.1 Real-Time PCR (RT-PCR)

4.1.1.2 Digital PCR (d-PCR)

4.1.2 Next-Generation Sequencing

4.1.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

4.1.4 Microarray

4.1.5 In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

4.1.6 Immunodiagnostics

4.1.7 Other Technologies

5 Infectious Disease Type

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Bacterial Infectious Diseases

5.1.2 Viral Infectious Diseases

5.1.3 Fungal Infectious Diseases

5.1.4 Other Infectious Diseases

6 Infection Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Respiratory Infections

6.1.1.1 COVID-19 Infection

6.1.1.2 Influenza A and B

6.1.1.3 Respiratory Syncytial Virus

6.1.1.4 Mycoplasma Infections

6.1.1.5 Pertussis Infections

6.1.1.6 Other Respiratory Infections

6.1.2 Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

6.1.3 Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

6.1.3.1 Hepatitis B

6.1.3.2 HIV-AIDS

6.1.3.3 Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

6.1.3.4 Neisseria Gonorrhea

6.1.3.5 Other STIs

6.1.4 Other Infections

7 End User

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Hospitals

7.1.1.1 Hospitals (by Respiratory Infections)

7.1.1.1.1 Hospitals (Influenza A and B)

7.1.1.1.2 Hospitals (COVID-19 Infection)

7.1.1.1.3 Hospitals (Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV))

7.1.1.1.4 Hospitals (Mycoplasma Infections)

7.1.1.1.5 Hospitals (Pertussis Infections)

7.1.1.1.6 Hospitals (Other Respiratory Infections)

7.1.1.2 Hospitals (by Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs))

7.1.1.2.1 Hospitals (Hepatitis B)

7.1.1.2.2 Hospitals (HIV-AIDS)

7.1.1.2.3 Hospitals (HPV)

7.1.1.2.4 Hospitals (Neisseria Gonorrhea)

7.1.1.2.5 Hospitals (Other STIs)

7.1.2 Diagnostic Centers

7.1.3 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners

7.1.4 Research Laboratories

7.1.5 Other End Users

8 Regions

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Overview

9.2 Abbott

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Role of Abbott in the Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

9.2.3 Key Competitors of the Company

9.2.4 Key Customers of the Company

9.2.5 Corporate Strategies

9.2.6 Business Strategies

9.2.7 Financials

9.2.8 Key Insights about the Financial Health of the Company

9.2.9 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

9.5 bioMerieux SA

9.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.7 Danaher

9.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

9.9 Illumina, Inc.

9.1 QIAGEN N.V.

9.11 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

9.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.13 PerkinElmer Inc.

9.14 Hologic Inc. (Mobidiag Ltd.)

9.15 Abacus Diagnostica Oy

9.16 Novacyt Group.

9.17 Biocartis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dl8ko

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets