European Inventor Award 2021: Meet some of today's most inspiring innovators at digital event on June 17 and vote online for your favorite inventor

Watch the European Inventor Award ceremony online on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT ( 19:00 CEST )





Event broadcast at inventoraward.org will showcase the stories of remarkable scientists and innovators in an all-new format





The public is invited to vote online for their favorite inventor to win the Popular Prize; poll open now at popular-prize.epo.org





Six US-based inventors among 15 finalists to vote for





Winners of the Award in all categories will be revealed during the event

The European Patent Office (EPO) is hosting the first-ever digital edition of the European Inventor Award ceremony on Thursday, June 17, which viewers will be able to watch at inventoraward.org. The ceremony, an important event in the science and innovation calendar, will give audiences around the globe an opportunity to learn about outstanding inventors who have devised ingenious solutions to some of today's most pressing problems. The 15 award finalists have made significant advances in fields ranging from diagnostics and ultrasound imaging to biometrics, sustainable plastic production and wildlife protection.

Awards will be presented to the winners of each of the five categories: Industry, Research, SMEs, Non-EPO countries, and Lifetime achievement, in addition to the winner of the Popular Prize, who is selected by the public. Through short films and interviews, and featuring elements of extended reality, the ceremony will highlight the stories of these remarkable individuals and teams who through their creativity, hard work and perseverance have pushed the boundaries of innovation to develop inventions that are improving our daily lives.

Public vote is open for the Popular Prize

The public is invited to vote for their favourite inventor for the European Inventor Award 2021 Popular Prize, among them six US-based inventors: Chinese-American researchers Bo PI and Yi He, US scientists Kim Lewis and Slava S. Epstein, Indian-American chemist Sumita Mitra, and Serbian-American biomedical-engineer Gordana Vunjak-Novakovic.

While the winners of the Award's five categories are selected by an independent international jury, it is the public alone that decides who receives the Popular Prize. Voting is easy and open to everyone. Votes can be cast anytime until June 17 at popular-prize.epo.org for inventors or teams of inventors from among this year's 15 finalists.

