European Inventor Award 2022: MIT professor Donald Sadoway among finalists - U.S. public invited to vote for their favourite inventor

The winners of the European Patent Office's annual innovation prize will be revealed on 21 June 2022 at 6am EST. The ceremony will be broadcast live at inventoraward.org.

The U.S. public is invited to vote for their favourite inventor from among this year's 13 finalists to win the Popular Prize at popular-prize.epo.org. The Popular Prize will be awarded to the inventor who receives the most votes from the public.

More about Donald Sadoway's batteries

Discover the other 2022 European Inventor Award finalists

About the European Inventor Award

The European Inventor Award is one of Europe's most prestigious innovation prizes. Launched by the European Patent Office (EPO) in 2006, the award honours solutions to some of the biggest challenges of our times. The finalists and winners are selected by an independent jury comprising former Award finalists. Together, they examine the proposals for their contribution towards technical progress, social and sustainable development and economic prosperity. The EPO will confer the Award in four categories (Industry, Research, SMEs and Non-EPO countries), as well as announcing a Lifetime achievement award at a virtual ceremony on 21 June. In addition, the public selects a Popular Prize winner from the 13 finalists by voting on the EPO website in the run-up to the ceremony. Voting is open until 21 June 2022.

SOURCE The European Patent Office