European Luxury Retailer Uses Bright Pattern Contact Center Software to Connect In-Store Personnel with Online Customers Using Mobile Messengers and Video

Due to the pandemic, the retailer had a significant shift in shopping from in-store to online. The luxury retailer swiftly adjusted to a more digital yet personal shopping experience by allowing agents who were chatting with online shoppers to connect with in-store personnel and share in-store product videos with the shoppers. Online agents can take requests from customers to view an item or group of items, and reach out to in-store personnel to capture videos of the products on their phones. Once the in-store representative shares the content with the agent, the agent can then share the videos with the customer via WhatsApp. Special personalized requests such as pairing a handbag with a particular scarf were also use cases made possible by using WhatsApp.

With Bright Pattern's omnichannel cloud contact center software, the company was able to provide a seamless shopping experience across all popular communication channels including traditional channels like voice, email, and chat, and newer digital channels like video, text message, in-app, bot, and social messengers. Both customers and associates have the power to shift the conversation across channels to personalize their shopping experience which has led to an increase in sales.

"Many companies had to shift the way they communicate with their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "We saw an increase in mobile and digital channels as retail consumers shopped from home during lockdowns, which led companies to add digital channels and provide sales and customer service support in their stores' mobile apps, over text messaging, and inside popular social messaging apps."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

