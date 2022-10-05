European Managed and Professional Security Services Markets, 2022-2025 - Partnering with MSS/PSS Vendors to Advance Security Maturity

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Managed and Professional Security Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study focuses on the European Managed & Professional Security Services market and includes revenue forecast for 2022-2025, with analysis of regions including the UK, DACH, Southern Europe, France, Benelux, Nordics and Rest of Europe.

The Managed Security Services Market is made up of security vendors who provide technology, expertise, and management for the private and public sector, but the customer retains control and oversight.

Common services include DDoS protection or mitigation, managed firewall, vulnerability management, or breach & attack simulation. These services are sometimes provided onsite but are mostly delivered via the Security Operations Centers (SOCs) of the Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).

In the last two years, managed XDR and MDR have emerged as comprehensive service aggregators that serve as single-pane-of-glass services through which providers deploy incident response, and additional security capabilities.

Organizations decide to work with MSSPs mostly due to the lack of in-house headcount and expertise. MSSPs provide economies of scale that enable the organizations they serve to achieve significant savings by allowing the MSSP to manage, maintain, hire, train, and retain experienced cybersecurity professionals.

The analysis also provides breakdown by:

Verticals

FS

Healthcare

Retail

Technology

Utilities

Government

Education Manufacturing

Media & Communication

Business Size

Micro (<_00 />

Small (100 - 1,000 empl)

Medium (1,001 - 2,500 empl)

Large (2,501 empl - 10,000)

Super large (more than 10,000 empl)

Service lines:

(MSS)

Security Operations & Analytics

Network & Cloud security

Endpoint Protection

Vulnerability & Risk Management

Web Protection

(PSS)

Response

Assessment

Implementation

Advisory

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for the European Managed and Professional Security Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Managed & Professional Security Services Market

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast for Managed Security Services

Revenue Forecast for Professional Security Services

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Enterprise Size

Percent Revenue Forecast by Managed Security Service Lines

Percent Revenue Forecast by Professional Security Service Lines

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Establishing SOCs Throughout Europe to Address Government Regulations and Privacy Concerns

Further Innovation: OT/IoT Security, Managed Identity and Managed SSE/SASE

4. Insights for CISOs

Preliminary Considerations for CISOs or Directors of Security

MSS/PSS Providers and Security Maturity

Long-Term Strategic Planning

Security Maturity is more than Technology, Tools, and Controls

Technology-focused Security Maturity and Revenue

5. Next Steps



