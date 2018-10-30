European Markets, Technologies and Applications for Flexible Displays

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The report provides a snapshot of the European market for flexible displays and the share of principal display technologies that constitute it.It also provides an overview of flexible display technologies, fabrication technologies and printing/lithography technologies.



By fabrication technologies the market is divided into conventional fabrication and roll-to-roll fabrication. For printing and lithography technology, the report contains technology types such as shadow mark/low resolution technologies, inkjet printing, imprint lithography and photolithography technologies. The report also reviews the European market for flexible displays in key applications, broken down by individual applications including:

- E-book readers and tablets.

- Notebooks and PCs.

- Mobile phones and smartphones.

- Gaming devices and media players.

- Automotive and navigation.

- Smartcards and other cards.

- Signage and billboards.

- Retail and logistics.

- Wearables and defense.



The shipments for every segment are also provided in the report.The report also analyzes the recent developments adopted by the key players present in Europe.



The key players considered for market study purposes are either headquartered in Europe, or they have a presence in the region through partner networks.



It should be noted that this report does not cover television displays and displays that are used in scientific applications and industrial instruments.The above list is not an exhaustive coverage of flexible displays and applications.



It is widely expected that flexible displays will expand the horizons of present-day display applications and that display manufacturers will discover new surfaces, substrates, and bases that can host display functions.



Report Includes:

- An overview of the European markets and technologies for flexible displays

- A look at the market size and a forecast on the basis of fabrication technologies, printing and lithography technologies, display technologies, and end-user applications

- Examination of the recent developments, product innovation and upgradation adopted by the key players present in Europe

- Coverage of dynamic interferometry processes, including AMAX evaporation printing and roll-to-roll processing

- Company profiles of the prominent players, including Aixtron, Henkel Corp (VitrifleX), Samsung SDI (Novaled GmbH), Meyer Burger, Veeco Instruments Inc and BASF (Rolic AG)



Summary

As the world is experiencing significant technological advancements in screens and displays, the demand for flexible displays is also advancing.Wearable devices and modern smartphones are profoundly branding their advanced features, which includes smart connectivity and crystal-clear and flexible display screens.



With extension to these, end users are looking for waterproof, break-free and supple screening features in their smart devices. And to reciprocate this critical demand, industry participants have come up with a technology-enhanced flexible glass solution that can be incorporated in various devices such as smartphones, smart watches, tablets, and others.



Europe has been always a lucrative region with high rate of technology adoption and supportive government policies for the industry participants. Prominent players Aixtron, Henkel Corp. (VitrifleX), Samsung SDI (Novaled GmbH), Universal Display Corp., Meyer Burger, Applied Materials, Veeco Instruments Inc, BASF (Rolic AG) and many others have established a network in the region. To maintain leadership position in such a high potential market, all these vendors are adopting various business development strategies such as product innovation, product enhancements, partnerships, agreements, and some others. The European flexible display market can be categorized into segments such as application, fabrication technology, printing and lithography technology and display technologies.



Recently in Europe, industry stake holders including manufacturers, research institutes, and universities have created a research and development project named "FlexiDis." The primary objectives of FlexiDis include development of advanced flexible display interface for future application needs including creating optimized manufacturing technologies and cost-effective methods of production, and fast prototyping centers within the European Union. This project is partially funded by EU member states in the region and is anticipated to provide optimal conditions for market development in the near future. The involvement of top- 20 European universities, manufacturers, and research institutes is a sign of commitment to market development in the region that is propelling the market which is expected to achieve significant growth in the years to come.



