European Parcel Leading Markets 2020: Estimates for Revenue and Volume by Carrier for Europe Overall and Eight of the Leading European Parcels Markets

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 18, 2021, 09:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Parcels: Revenue and Volume by Carrier by Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is an Excel workbook which contains the publisher's estimates for revenue and volume by carrier for Europe overall and for eight of the leading European Parcels markets.

The sheet gives revenue and volume by year for the years 2014-2019 inclusive for:

  • Each of the leading markets plus Other and Total Europe
  • Each of the top 6-8 carriers within each market
  • Data is presented in figures and in graphical form.

The figures are based on:

  • Actual volume and revenue figures provided by carriers themselves
  • Figures produced by government and regulatory bodies
  • Insights from interviews the publisher has carried out in the sector
  • Insights from press reports and other published sources
  • the publisher's analysis of the above data sources

Key Topics Covered:

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Belgium
  • Poland
  • Other Europe
  • Total

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Logistics
  • bPost
  • BRT
  • Ciblex
  • Colis Prive
  • Correos
  • Correos Express
  • DHL
  • DP DHL Express
  • DP Post and Parcel Germany
  • DPD
  • Envialia
  • FedEx/TNT
  • Geodis
  • GLS
  • Heppner
  • Hermes
  • InPost
  • La Poste
  • MRW
  • Nacex
  • Poczta Polska
  • Poste Italiane/SDA
  • PostNL
  • Royal Mail inc. Parcelforce
  • Seur
  • TIPSA
  • UPS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wepmm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

India Electrical Materials Market Report 2021: Historical Years...

Outlook on the Airport Antenna North American Market to 2027 - by ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics