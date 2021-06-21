European Plastics Converters joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

BRUSSELS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, today welcomed European Plastics Converters (EuPC) as new member.

EuPC is the professional representative body of 55.000 plastics converters in Europe, whose activity embraces all sectors of the plastics converting industry, including recycling. Their members include national plastics organisations, as well as sector organisations within the plastics converting industry.

Jens Kathmann, Secretary-General of SCS, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome EuPC on board. Converters are on the front line when it comes to our whole value chain's mission to fulfil the intrinsic circular potential of styrenics. Individual converter companies already make up an important part of the SCS team and it greatly increases our momentum to have EuPC's participation as we move forward."

Alexandre Dangis, EuPC Managing Director, said: "EuPC welcomes and supports the transition to a stronger and more circular plastics economy where all plastic waste resources are used in a sustainable way. Styrenics are an important part of the plastic industry's goal to achieve the 2025 European Union recycling targets. Our membership of SCS allows us to further improve our active role in this drive and build on developing additional plastic circular business models in Europe."

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions is the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenics. The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the Circular Economy.

