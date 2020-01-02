European Protective Coatings Regional Reports and Data 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Coatings Regional Reports and Data - Europe " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes detailed data for 40 Focus Countries including market shares, prices and values, volumes and detailed values by technology and chemistry, end-use, application, and paint type.



Top-line Country Data:

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2023)

Prices and market values in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)

Regional Aggregated Data:

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, Epoxy, Alkyds, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyl/Styrene/VAE, Others (20112023)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based, powder (2011-2023)

Market shares by company in volume (2017 and 2018)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end-use, paint type and functional layer in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)

End-use: Civil engineering, industrial, machinery, power generation, shipping containers (2011-2023)

Paint type: Anti-corrosive, intumescent, protective layer (2011-2023)

Application: On-shore, off-shore (2011-2023)

Key Topics Covered:



1. European Protective Coatings Market

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Europe: Trends and Forecasts

1.2.1 Central Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country

1.2.2 Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country

1.2.3 Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country

1.3 Europe: Prices and Market Values

1.3.1 Central Europe: Detailed Prices and Values

1.3.2 Eastern Europe: Detailed Prices and Values

1.3.3 Western Europe: Detailed Prices and Values

1.3.4 Prices and Values by Application System

1.3.5 Prices and Values by Resin Type

1.3.6 Prices and Values by Paint Type

1.4.1 End Use: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.2 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.3 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.4 On-Shore/Off-Shore: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.5 Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

1.5 Market Shares: Protective Coatings

1.6 Distribution: Protective Coatings

Countries Covered



Albania

Armenia

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Lithuania

Macedonia

Moldova

Montenegro

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom

