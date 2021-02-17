European Rear Autonomous Emergency Braking (R-AEB) Market to 2030: Regulation to Play an Important Role in the Adoption of Technology and Subsequent Market Penetration

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Rear Autonomous Emergency Braking (R-AEB) Market, Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"European Rear Autonomous Emergency Braking (R-AEB) Market, Forecast to 2030" is to research, analyse, forecast, and provide an overview of the R-AEB trends in Europe and discuss the impact of these trends on the growth and deployment strategies of different OEMs and suppliers in the market. The study analyses various aspects of the market, such as regulations for R-AEB, types of R-AEB systems, market trends and forecasts, and industry growth opportunities.



R-AEB penetration in Europe as of 2019 stood at a meager 7% of the vehicles sold. The solution is expected to penetrate roughly 35.6% of the vehicles by 2030, with the market for it expanding at a CAGR of 23.3% primarily driven by regulatory mandates.



According to accident research conducted by the German Insurance Association up to 17% of collisions involving pedestrians and vehicles, leading to personal injury, occur at the rear side of the car. 70% of the accident victims were elderly or children below the age of 12 and an estimated 1,400 people are seriously injured in such incidences across Europe annually. Another such research conducted by Thatcham Research suggests that 1 in 6 pedestrian collisions are while reversing, typically injuring elderly and children, with the driver rarely braking.



These are some horrifying numbers especially considering the fact that vehicle speeds during reversing are less than 10 kilometres per hour (kph). Owing to the seriousness of the issue, the European New Car Assessment Program (EuroNCAP) has proposed that rear autonomous emergency braking (R-AEB) be introduced in vehicles starting 2020 as test criteria under the Vulnerable Road User (VRU) category.



This marks a shift in focus from the safety of VRUs in front of the vehicle to the safety of all VRUs around the vehicle. The proliferation of this particular function is a necessary building block for the industry to champion the safety of VRUs for the impetus to shift from driver assistance function to fully autonomous vehicles.



Level 4 autonomous parking function, which parks the vehicle by itself without human intervention, is expected to account for roughly 86% of the market by 2030. Systems offering these capabilities are expected to hit the market as soon as 2021 in the premium vehicle segment.



Key Features



The objective of the study is to:

Determine the market for R-AEB and the factors affecting it

Discuss the current market availability of R-AEB systems - by Overall R-AEB Penetration, OEM Group, and Vehicle Segment

Analyse the technology roadmap for rear AEB systems in Europe

Predict the future roadmap of OEMs with respect to R-AEB system deployment and the type of system used

Identify the capabilities of suppliers catering to the requirements of OEMs

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current and future scope of R-AEB applications across the passenger and light commercial vehicle segments in Europe ?

? What are the regulatory changes to EuroNCAP star rating pertaining to R-AEB?

What are the OEM strategies for R-AEB deployment in Europe ?

? What are the current and future capabilities of key suppliers offering R-AEB applications?

What are the avenues of growth for the R-AEB market in Europe until 2030?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Highlights

Key Findings

Overview of EuroNCAP Proposal for Rear AEB

Key Trends Impacting R-AEB

Total R-AEB Penetration

R-AEB Strategies by Vehicle Segment

R-AEB Strategies by OEM Groups

R-AEB Supplier Portfolio Snapshot

Key Conclusions

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Key Participant Groups in this Study

3. Definitions and Segmentation

SAE Definition for Levels of Automation

ADAS Classification as per SAE Definition

Product Definition

Product Segmentation

Vehicle Segmentation

4. Regulatory Analysis

R-AEB Regulations

Overview of EuroNCAP Proposal for Rear AEB

Point Allocation for Vulnerable Road User (VRU)

5. Technology Overview

Functional Roadmap

Comparative Analysis of Various Automotive Sensors

Sensor Comparison - Today vs. Future

6. R-AEB Market Analysis

Key Trends Impacting R-AEB

Total R-AEB Penetration Forecast Scenario (Year-on-Year)

R-AEB Penetration Snapshot by Vehicle Segment

R-AEB Strategies by Vehicle Segment

7. OEM Analysis

OEM Group in Focus - BMW

OEM Group in Focus - Daimler

OEM Group in Focus - FCA

OEM Group in Focus - Ford

OEM Group in Focus - Geely

OEM Group in Focus - Hyundai

OEM Group in Focus - PSA

OEM Group in Focus - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

OEM Group in Focus - Toyota

OEM Group in Focus - Volkswagen

OEM Group in Focus - Others

R-AEB Penetration Snapshot by OEM Group

R-AEB Strategies by OEM Groups

8. Identifying Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities by Vehicle Segment

Comparative Penetration of R-AEB by Top 10 OEM Brands

R-AEB Portfolio Analysis of Top 4 OEM Brands - 2019

R-AEB Portfolio Analysis Forecast of Top 4 OEM Brands - 2030

9. Supplier Analysis

R-AEB Supplier Portfolio Snapshot

Supplier Sensor Suite Offerings

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Investments and Partnerships From OEMs/TSPs

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

11. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bf5tuf

