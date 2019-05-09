European Smart Home Appliances Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 13.9% Between 2019 and 2027

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The "Europe Smart Home Appliances Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Technology; and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European smart home appliances market was valued at US$ 4.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to generate US$ 12.94 Bn by 2027. Factors such as the rising need for energy-efficient appliances, and demand for comfort, coupled with high spending capability of end-users is driving the market growth.

Furthermore, some other key driving factors behind the fast adoption and growth rate of smart home appliances in the European market include universal access to high speed internet, introduction of smart meters, energy efficiency and energy savings, and favorable EU policies to support the digital economy in Europe. Another important reason behind the rising demand of smart home appliances is a tech savvy young generation in Europe. Young people find more value in the concept of smart homes and connected devices mainly because of the convenience that these devices offer.

Some of the most common household goods which have potential to ret converted into smart home appliances include refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, ovens, stoves, washing machines, dryers, heating systems and others. These smart appliances have a huge growth potential especially in major European markets including Belgium, France, Ireland, the UK, Austria, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

New service providers including insurance and energy companies are also taking part in the market space. For instance, Aviva, an insurance provider in Europe partnered with Alarm.com, a platform provider for the connected property. The partnership is aimed at offering Alarm.com's cloud-based smart home security and automation services to Aviva's customers in Ireland. Further, Neos Smart Home Insurance and Roost. Neos now includes Roost smart home devices under its offering, providing policyholders with broader reaching capabilities to actively protecting their home using the Neos app on their smartphone.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

Part 2. Key Takeaways

Part 3. Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Europe Pest Analysis

Part 4. Europe Smart Home Appliances Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Energy Efficiency and Energy Savings Offered by Intelligent Smart Home Appliances

4.1.2 Increasing Demand of Smart Features In Household Appliances by European Consumers

4.1.3 Favorable Strategies Driving the Growth of Smart Home Appliances In Europe

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Data and Privacy Concerns Among Consumers

4.2.2 Standardization and Interoperability Issues With Current Smart Home Appliances

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Smart Homes, Smart Cities and Connected Communities by 2025

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Growth In Smart Home Appliances - With Investments In Internet of Things (Iot)

4.4.2 Consumer Wearables and Smart Home Appliances

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Part 5. Smart Home Appliances Market - Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Overview

5.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Forecast and Analysis (US$ Mn)

Part 6. Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Breakdown, by Product, 2018 & 2027

6.3 Appliances

6.4 Energy & Lighting

6.5 Security Measures

6.6 Health & Fitness

Part 7. Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Breakdown, by Technology, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Bluetooth

7.4 Wi-Fi

7.5 Zigbee

7.6 Z-Wave

7.7 NFC

Part 8. Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Residential

Part 9. Smart Home Appliances Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Breakdown by Key Countries

9.1.1.1 Germany Smart Home Appliances Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.2 UK Smart Home Appliances Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.3 France Smart Home Appliances Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.4 Italy Smart Home Appliances Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.5 Spain Smart Home Appliances Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.6 Rest of Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

Part 10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 New Development

10.3 Investment Scenarios

10.4 Market Positioning - Top 5 Players Ranking

Part 11. Smart Home Appliances, Key Company Profiles

Part 12. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

Amazon.com, Inc.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.)

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

